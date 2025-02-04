Horror In Anambra As 3 Siblings Found Dead Inside Freezer

Share

Three children were yesterday found dead inside a freezer in their home at Nnewichi Village in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Their parents were said to have gone to work leaving them at home, only to come back and could not see the children, but after several search they discovered the bodies of the children inside a the freezer in their apartment.

The three deceased children, a boy, aged 5, and two girls, aged 7 and 9 respectively, were however believed to have been murdered and inserted into the deep freezer at the residence in Nnewichi, Nnewi, by yet to be identified assailants.

The eldest of the siblings, a girl, Ejezie Chikaime Daviana, with the second daughter, Ejezie Chimziterem Dominica and the only son, Ejezie Chimdilim David, were in the house when their mother, Mrs Chikazor Ejezie, said to be a lecturer and a nurse, left the house to partake in an examination on the fateful day, it was gathered.

On return from the examination, the mother met the house widely opened, but it was unusual, as the children always locked the door whenever they went out in the absence of their parents.

The father of the deceased siblings, Mr Ejezie Udochukwu, who is based in Irrua, Edo State, said he was called and told about the incident by his wife and he had to rush to Nnewichi.

“My wife told me after searching for the kids by herself and a search party, without success, in despair the deep freezer was opened and behold, the dead bodies of the kids were there.

“In the house, a bungalow where we live with two tenants and the landlord, the kids were eating when the assailants stormed the house at about noon as there was traces of food in plates that were like forcefully abandoned.

“The corpses of the kids have been deposited at a morgue and the police, CPS Nnewi, is where we reported the matter and the police are investigating. You can see that I am completely devastated.

