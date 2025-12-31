Hope, struggle, survival propel Nigerians into New Year

In less than 24 hours Nigerians will be embracing a New Year not only with trepidation, but also hoping and praying that 2026 will be much better for them than the preceding year write ESEZOBOR VICTOR and TESTIMONY OLALEKAN

Choosing between food and school fees

At a bustling market in Ipaja, Lagos, Mrs Funke Adebayo arranges garri and vegetables at her small stall, her hands moving with quiet determination. The morning sun has just begun to rise, but her thoughts are already consumed by numbers, budgets, and difficult choices.

“This year I had to decide whether to pay my children’s school fees or buy food,” she tells New Telegraph, her voice steady despite the worry in her eyes. “Every naira counted, and even then, it was never enough.”

Prices of rice, garri, and vegetables have soared, turning what used to be a simple weekly calculation into a daily challenge. Outings, treats, and little comforts for her children have all been cut back, replaced by the strict necessity of survival. Yet for her hope lingers amid the struggle.

“If food prices get stable and I can consistently afford school fees without stress, that would bring me peace,” she says, a faint smile crossing her face. For Mrs. Adebayo, her children are the reason she keeps going, their smiles and dreams a constant motivation to face each day despite the hardships. In this small corner of Lagos, her story captures the reality for millions of Nigerians—struggling to survive, yet carrying a quiet, determined hope into the New Year.

Young, Educated, and Uncertain Away from Lagos, in Warri, Delta State, Osazewinde Promise Etinosa describes the ending year as one that forced many young people to confront uncomfortable realities. For her, it was not just a year of hardship, but one that exposed how fragile plans and expectations have become for Nigeria’s youth. “This year has been an eye-opening one,” she says.

“Many young people faced financial struggles, job insecurity and unstable academics, but it also brought more hustle, drive and creativity to find alternative means of survival.” Around her, friends and classmates have had to rethink their paths, juggling side hustles, learning new skills or putting academic goals on hold just to cope. What troubles her most is the uncertainty ahead.

The fear of finishing school with no clear job prospects weighs heavily on her mind. “Not knowing if your effort after school will pay off is scary,” she admits. For many young people, the anxiety is no longer about ambition, but about whether hard work will translate into anything meaningful. Like many in her generation, she has considered leaving Nigeria. “Definitely yes,” she says. “Not because I don’t love my country, but because I want better opportunities, stability and a chance to grow without facing constant challenges.” Still, she has not completely lost faith in the possibility of success at home. She believes it is achievable, though difficult.

“With hard work, consistency and discipline, and the right mindset and supportive people around me, I believe I can succeed here,” she adds. As the New Year knocks on the door, her expectations are modest but revealing. She hopes for clarity, growth and peace—whether in business, academics or her career. More importantly, she wishes young people had access to grants for small businesses, quality education, practical skill acquisition and real support for creative and tech talents. For her, survival alone is no longer enough; young Nigerians want a future they can plan for.

In Akoka, Lagos, Miss Eniola Anifowoshe, a political science student at the University of Lagos, shares similar concerns shaped by the pressure of combining education with an unstable economy. She describes the past year as overwhelming for many students trying to balance school, personal needs and uncertain futures. Economic instability, rising school fees and limited job opportunities, she says, have made the struggle harder. Her biggest worry is what comes after graduation. The idea that years of study may not guarantee meaningful employment has left many young people anxious about the future. That uncertainty has pushed many students to consider opportunities outside Nigeria.

Eniola is no exception. She believes better prospects for career growth and quality of life exist elsewhere. Still, she remains cautiously hopeful about succeeding at home, insisting that resilience, innovation and proper support could make a difference. Looking ahead, she hopes the New Year brings more internships, skilldevelopment programmes and genuine support for young entrepreneurs. She also wishes for more scholarships, affordable technical training centres and youthfocused funding with low interest rates.

For Miss Esther Akinola, a student seeking to further her education, 2026 represents both opportunity and challenge. As a young Nigerian navigating her place in the world, she hopes to build herself, improve her skills, and expand her horizons through education and exposure. Looking ahead, Esther envisions progress across key areas of her life. “Academically, I look forward to making progress in my studies, improving my grade points, and finding ways the knowledge I have acquired can be useful to myself, my family, and those around me.” Financial independence also tops her goals.

“Financially, I hope to take care of my primary and some secondary needs by myself, without having to ask or seek help from others.” Beyond personal goals, Esther believes government investment in youth development is critical for national growth. She adds that neglecting youth development could have long-term consequences. Esther also shares her thoughts on the new tax policy expected to take effect in 2026, describing it as one that requires adaptation rather than resignation.

“Instead of drowning helplessly, we should try to learn how to survive and navigate our way through this tax policy.” She believes access to information is key. “If everyone has a basic understanding of how it works, we can live a proper life without being severely affected. We need to think about what to do and how to act.” Like Esther, Miss Ololade Omolara, a finalyear student, is also looking beyond academics as she prepares for life after school.

She hopes to pursue her career, establish her business, and experience life outside the classroom. “My biggest hope is to fully start my haircare business. I plan to launch it on my birthday.” She explains that her vision for 2026 goes beyond academic achievement. “I don’t want to box myself around school alone. I want to experience life outside academics.” She said. For young Nigerians like Esther, Ololade, Omolara, Promise and Eniola, 2026 represents more than a fresh start. It is a moment of reckoning—between hope and doubt, staying and leaving, resilience and exhaustion.

Trading Under Pressure

For small business owners, 2025 has been less about growth and more about survival. In Benin City, Edo State, Mr. ThankGod Abuh runs a modest barbing salon, a business that once provided steady income but is now weighed down by rising costs. Electricity, he says, is still his biggest challenge.

Frequent power outages mean relying almost entirely on a generator, and fuel prices have made that dependence expensive. What used to cost him about N1, 500 a day to run now gulps between N4, 000 and N5, 000 daily. The increase has eaten deeply into his profits, forcing difficult adjustments.

To stay afloat, he reduced his working hours from 12 hours a day to eight and cut down his assistant’s hours to part-time. Customer traffic has also dropped. With the cost of living rising, many people now see regular haircuts as a luxury.

“Most people are cutting back on non-essential spending,” he explains, noting that fewer customers walk in compared to previous years. As the New Year approaches, his hopes are simple. He wants stability—stable fuel prices, lower electricity costs, and a business environment that allows small enterprises to survive without constant losses.

In his view, meaningful government support for small businesses, especially through electricity tariffs and fuel price regulation, would ease the pressure and restore confidence. Away from Benin, Mrs. Ohazurike Philomena, a trader in the Surulere part of Lagos, describes a similar year marked by strain and uncertainty. For her, running a business in the past year meant battling limited capital and the absence of reliable electricity.

Weekly fuel costs alone run into about N5,000, a burden she says has made daily operations increasingly difficult. The impact has been visible in her customer base. She has lost customers, largely because inconsistent power supply affects her ability to operate effectively. To manage costs, she reduced the number of staff working with her, a decision she describes as painful but necessary.

Insecurity

Beyond business, insecurity weighs heavily on her mind. The fear of kidnappings and killings has shaped how she views the future, both as a business owner and as a Nigerian. It is one of the reasons she is considering leaving the country. Looking ahead, her expectations for the New Year are tied to improved security and access to funds that could help expand her business.

For traders and small business owners like Abuh and Philomena, the past year exposed how vulnerable small enterprises are to unstable power supply, rising fuel costs and insecurity. Their stories reflect a wider struggle across the country—where survival often depends on cutting back, enduring losses and hoping that the coming year brings relief rather than more pressure.

On the road, counting losses

For transport workers, rising fuel prices and growing insecurity have turned each workday into a careful calculation. In Ipaja, Lagos, tricycle rider, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nkafor starts his day knowing that how long he works — and where he goes — will largely depend on fuel and safety. The increase in fuel prices has cut deeply into his daily earnings. Fuel that once lasted most of the day now runs out far more quickly, leaving little room for profit after expenses.

By the time he pays for fuel and settles other daily costs, there is often barely anything left. Compared to last year, he says, his income has dropped significantly, even though the effort put in has increased. Beyond fuel, insecurity has reshaped how he works. He now avoids certain routes and poorly lit areas, wary of robbery and harassment. Some roads, though profitable, are no longer worth the risk.

The fear of attacks has made his daily movements cautious, limiting both his income and peace of mind. As the New Year approaches, his worries are clear. He fears further increases in fuel prices and the possibility that he may no longer be able to sustain the work that feeds his household. Despite these concerns, he has not completely lost hope. He believes meaningful change is possible, though difficult. What would make his work easier, he says, is straightforward: subsidised fuel and improved road safety.

Safer streets and more affordable fuel would allow him to work longer hours without fear or constant losses. “I remain hopeful,” he says, “but the reality is challenging.” For drivers like Nkafor, the year has been a lesson in endurance. Each trip carries not just passengers, but the weight of rising costs, personal risk and the hope that the roads ahead — both literal and figurative — will be safer in the year to come.

Parents under pressure

For many parents, the past year was defined by constant trade-offs, where providing for children meant making painful sacrifices. In Ipaja, Lagos, market woman and caregiver, Mrs. Funke Adebayo, says household survival became a daily negotiation between necessity and scarcity. Feeding, she explains, consumed most of her income.

Prices of basic food items rose steadily, forcing her to adjust not just how much she bought, but how often. What once lasted a week no longer did. “Feeding my children became a daily challenge,” she says. To cope, she cut back on outings and small treats, focusing strictly on food and school supplies. Every expense was weighed carefully, with little room for error.

Beyond food, school fees

The fear of falling behind on payments lingered, adding to the emotional strain of parenting in a difficult economy. Looking ahead, her worries for 2026 are tied closely to rising costs. Inflation, she fears, could make feeding and educating her children even harder. What would bring her peace, she says, is stability — steady food prices and the ability to pay school fees without constant anxiety. Still, she draws strength from her children. Their presence, she explains, is what keeps her going through the uncertainty.

In her home, resilience is not loud or dramatic; it is found in persistence and hope for a better tomorrow. For another mother, a teacher and mother of four who prefers to remain anonymous, the story is similar but shaped by the limits of a fixed income. Her salary, she says, is no longer enough to cover basic needs. Over the past year, her purchasing power has dropped, forcing her to reconsider almost every household expense.

She has not taken loans, but the pressure has pushed her to consider side hustles in the coming year. Rent and feeding remain the biggest concerns, and the thought of meeting these obligations in an unstable economy weighs heavily on her. Despite the strain, she still feels secure in her job, even as she hopes for an economy that will favour her household more in the New Year Faith, she says, has been central to coping.

“I thank God we are living despite everything,” she reflects. “It’s in His hands.” For her, survival has become a mix of careful planning, endurance and belief that things will eventually improve. For families like theirs, the New Year is less about celebration and more about relief — the hope that basic needs can be met without constant sacrifice, and that stability, however modest, will finally return.

Salaries that no longer protect

On paper, having a salaried job should offer some stability. In reality, many workers say the past year has exposed how fragile that security has become. In Mowe, Ogun State, Miss Chidera Obi works in the banking sector, but her monthly pay no longer stretches as it once did. Her salary, she says, barely covers rent and basic necessities.

Any unexpected expense quickly throws her plans off balance. To cope, she has adjusted her lifestyle, cutting out weekend outings and reducing spending on clothes. She now carries food from home to work to avoid buying lunch outside. Even with these changes, it has not been enough.

She took a personal loan to repair her car and runs a small online business selling handmade accessories to supplement her income. Despite the financial pressure, she feels secure in her job. What worries her, however, is stagnation — salaries that do not reflect the rising cost of living and limited opportunities for growth. As the New Year approaches, her expectations are focused on economic stability.

She hopes inflation eases and that wages begin to match everyday realities, making it possible for workers to plan without constant anxiety. For both women, the past year has shown that employment alone is no longer a guarantee of financial security. As the New Year draws near, their hopes rest on an economy that allows hard work to translate into stability — not just survival.

Carrying hope into tomorrow

As the year winds down, the stories from different corners of the country begin to sound alike. Different jobs, different cities, different struggles — yet the same quiet determination runs through them all. From market stalls to classrooms, salons to the streets, Nigerians are stepping into the New Year carrying fatigue on one shoulder and hope on the other.

For many, faith has become an anchor. It is what keeps parents like Mrs. Funke Adebayo waking up each morning to face prices that rise faster than income, and what gives workers the strength to keep showing up, even when the numbers no longer add up. “My children keep me going,” she said earlier. Others echo the same sentiment in different words — prayer, resilience, and the belief that things must eventually get better.

Across professions, the desires are strikingly simple. Stable food prices; affordable fuel; jobs that pay enough to live, not just survive. Streets that feel safe enough to work without fear. For small business owners like Mr. Abuh, it is the hope that running a business will no longer feel like a daily gamble.

For transport workers, it is the wish that a day’s labour will once again bring a day’s profit. For young people, it is the chance to build a future without having to look elsewhere for it. There is no illusion that the coming year will magically erase the hardship of the past one. Most Nigerians interviewed spoke with caution, not blind optimism.

Yet beneath the weariness lies a stubborn resolve — a refusal to give up, even when circumstances demand more than they should. As the New Year approaches, Nigerians are not asking for miracles. They are asking for fairness, stability, and the breathing space to let their efforts count. It is a hope shaped by struggle, tempered by experience, and carried quietly into tomorrow — realistic, restrained, but still alive.