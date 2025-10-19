Hope Rises On Security As Akagburuonye Donates Ultra-modern Fercility To NSCDC

A glimmer of renewed hope has emerged in the battle against insecurity as prominent businessman and philanthropist, Chief Barrister Success Obioma Akagburuonye, donated a state-of-the-art Area Command Office to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in OgborUvuru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The newly commissioned security complex, strategically located to bolster intelligence operations and rapid response capacity in the Mbaise axis, was officially inaugurated by the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security framework.

Represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone 13, Mr. Nnamdi Nwanukwu, Dr. Audi hailed the facility as a “monumental contribution to the Federal Government’s renewed hope agenda” aimed at fortifying national security architecture—particularly in regions grappling with youth restiveness, banditry, and economic disruption.

“This facility will serve as a vital operational base to coordinate security efforts, foster inter-agency collaboration, and restore peace and economic activity in Imo and neighbouring states,” Audi said. Dr. Audi commended Chief Akagburuonye for his patriotism and personal sacrifice, describing him as “a true patriot who understands that national security is a shared responsibility.”