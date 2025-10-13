Hope Rises For Women

NASS aims to break glass ceiling with reserved parliamentary seats for women

Despite constituting about 47.5 per cent of 93 million registered voters in Nigeria, women are hardly elected into political positions due to odds that stand against them. FELIX NWANERI writes on the move by the National Assembly to address the imbalance and under-representation of women in the parliament through reserved seats

It is optimism as the move by the National Assembly to address the imbalance and under-representation of women at the national and states Assembly through creation of extra seats that would be reserved for them gains momentum.

This development is not out of place given the fact that the political space seems to be shrinking for them in Nigeria given the number, who won parliamentary seats in the 2023 elections, whereas more women across the globe are actively getting involved in policy decisions and implementation in their respective countries.

Interestingly, the outcome of the 2023 national and state Assembly elections not only exposed the country’s failure to implement several treaties and statutes it signed, aimed at ensuring women’s involvement in politics, but dampened the morale of many women given the promise of an equitable and just political union that consolidates the diverse strengths of citizens. Out of the 92 women, who contested for senatorial seats, only three of them won seats in the nation’s upper legislative Assembly.

They are Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party, FCT), Aderanti Adebule (All Progressives Congress, Lagos) and Ipalibo Banigo (Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers). Natasha AkpotiUduaghan (Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi) later joined the Red Chamber after emerging victorious in a by-election to bring the number to four. For the House of Representatives, only 16 out of the 286, who contested for seats got elected.

They are Clara Nnabuife (Orumba North/Orumba South, Anambra State), Obiageli Orogbu (Awka North/Awka South, Anambra State), Maureen Gwacham (Oyi/Ayamelum, Anambra State), Regina Akume (Gboko/Tarka, Benue State), Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake (Ethiope East/ Ethiope West, Delta State), Fatima Talba (Nangre/Potiskum, Yobe State), Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (Oluyole, Oyo State) and Kafilat Ogbara (Kosofe, Lagos State). Others are Blessing Onuh (Otukpo/Ohimini, Benue State) Zainab Gimba (Bama/Ngala/ Kala-Balge, Borno State), Beni Lar (Lantang North/Lantang South, Plateau State), Goodhead Boma (Akuku Toru/Asari Toru, Rivers State), Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Damaturu/ Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa, Yobe State), Miriam Onuoha (Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo, Imo State), Adewunmi AOnanuga (Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North, Ogun State) and Marie Ebikake (Brass-Nembe, Bayelsa State) In the states Assembly elections, out of the 1,019 women, who contested for seats in the 36 states legislative houses, only 48 were able secure seats.

A breakdown of the figure showed that women secured seats in 21 states – Anambra, Kaduna, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Oyo, Taraba, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Lagos, Adamawa, Ondo, Enugu and Ebonyi. None was elected in the 15 states – Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Abia, Osun, Rivers, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara.

Ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies and driving national development is not just a matter of justice, it is a necessity for stable growth

A breakdown of the figure according to states shows that Ekiti had the highest number with six in a 26-seat House of Assembly. Kwara followed closely with five, while Akwa Ibom had four. Lagos State and Ondo had three apiece. According to available statistics, from 1999 till date, about 180 women have been elected into the National Assembly – 42 senators and 138 members of the House of Representatives – compared to 2,657 men – 616 senators and 2,041 members of the House of Representatives.

The 4th National Assembly (1999–2003) had only 16 women comprising three senators and 13 members of the House of Representatives, representing barely 3.4 per cent of the legislature of the 469-seat legislature. The number of women parliamentarians, however increased in the 5th National Assembly (2003–2007) to 25 (four senators and 21 reps), pushing the figure to about 5.3 per cent.

It was an all-time high during the 6th National Assembly (2007–2011), when 36 women comprising nine senators and 27 members of the House of Representatives, representing about 7.7 per cent. In the 7th Assembly (2011–2015), women’s representation dropped slightly to 33 members (seven in the Senate and 26 in the House), roughly seven per cent. The decline deepened in the 8th National Assembly (2015–2019) with 29 women (seven senators and 22 reps, about 6.2 percent).

The figures further dropped in the 9th Assembly (2019–2023) to 21 (eight senators and 13 reps), representing about 4.5 per cent. The current 10th National Assembly (2023–2027) has only 21 women comprising four senators and 17 reps, about 4.2 per cent.

Move to address the imbalance

While many decried the poor run by women in the 2023 legislative elections and imbalance in parliamentary representation, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and 12 other members of the Green Chamber, responded with a bill for creation of extra seats for women in the legislature.

The proposed legislation, seeks to alter sections 48, 49, 71 and 117 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to create one special seat reserved exclusively for women in the Senate and House of Representatives for each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)., totaling 74.

The bill also proposes a take-off date of 2027 (after the tenure of the current National Assembly elapses) and subject to review every 16 years. It further proposes alteration to section 91 of the Constitution to provide for three special seats “reserved exclusively” for women in the Houses of Assembly of each state of the federation. Recall that co-sponsor of the bill, Joshua Gana, in his lead debate on the proposed legislation, declared that it is aimed at addressing a profound imbalance and the under-representation of women in the National Assembly and at the subnational level.

The bill, according to him, is anchored on the fundamental principle of equitable representation, and aims to empower women by ensuring their voices are not only heard but that they actively contribute to shaping the legislative landscape and the overall development of our nation.

“The issue of gender equality and representation lies at the heart of our constitutional democracy,” Gana said, adding that even though the constitution guarantees equal right, the representation of women in the legislature has been alarmingly low. His words: “In the 7th, 8th and 9th Assemblies, women accounted for only 6.4 per cent, 6.1 per cent and 2.7 per cent of the Senate, respectively; and 6.4 per cent, 3.05 per cent and 4.7 per cent of the House of Representatives, respectively.

“These statistics underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure equitable representation and amplify the voices of women in our legislative Houses at the national and sub-national levels. The rationale behind this amendment is grounded on the principles of fairness and inclusivity. “Globally, Nigeria lags behind in women representation in parliament, ranking among the lowest. Countries that have implemented affirmative action, like Rwanda and Andorra, have seen significant strides towards gender equality in governance.”

The lawmaker further said that the bill not only proposes a temporary measure of seat reservation for women to catalyse similar progress in Nigeria but will ensure that womens’ perspectives and priorities are fully integrated into national and subnational decision-making processes.

The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, who contributed to the debate, said there is a “broad consensus” that it is necessary to have more women in parliament. Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who also supported the bill, said the parliament needs to correct the deficiency over women representation. “We must make deliberate effort to solve problems where we see them,” he said.

However, there were lawmakers who opposed the bill on the premise that it is against the provisions of the constitution on equal opportunity for all. Ghali Tijani, for instance, said rather than reserve special seats for women, political parties should deploy mechanisms to improve women’s participation in politics. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Patrick Umoh (Akwa Ibom) and Billy Osawaru (Edo), who also opposed the bill, cited violation of the constitution. However, despite pockets of opposition, the bill was passed for second reading on July 9, 2024.

Failed bids in the past

Nigeria, in Year 2000, adopted a policy called the National Policy on Women, which provided for Affirmative Action to increase to 30 per cent the representation of women in the legislative and executive arms of the government. However, like most government’s policies, not much was done for its implementation.

While government’s inability to implement the Affirmative Action partly explains why women have continued to occupy the back seat in politics and governance over the years, other factors, particularly cost of electioneering, apathy among women, absolute control of political parties by men, stereotyping of female politicians and threat of election violence equally contributed.

It was against these backdrops that some stakeholders started calling for legislative changes to ensure a quota system that reserves a fraction of electoral positions for women given that some African countries such as Rwanda, Senegal and Kenya have addressed the imbalance of women representation in governance through legislation.

Unfortunately, an attempt in this regard suffered a setback in 2021, when the 9th Senate turned down the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South). Olujimi was forced to step down the bill after some senators raised concerns over possible infringement on Islamic morals. It was the third time the consideration and passage of the bill was frustrated, having been first introduced in the Eighth Senate in March 2016.

The bill, among others, sought to guarantee the rights of women to equal opportunities in employment, equal rights to inheritance for both male and female children; equal rights for women in marriage and divorce, equal access to education, property/ land ownership and inheritance.

It also sought to protect the rights of widows; guarantee appropriate measures against gender discrimination in political and public life and prohibit violence against women. A similar move was equally rejected by members of the 9th House of Representatives during voting on the amendment of 1999 Constitution in 2022.

The lawmakers rejected a bill that sought to reserve special seats for women at the National and state Houses of Assembly. The bill was entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seats for Women at the National and State Houses of Assembly.”

Two hundred and eight members voted against the bill, while 81 voted in favour with 13 members abstaining from voting. The 9th House also rejected a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to provide for Affirmative Action for women in political party administration and three others.

We should jettison this political posturing and face the reality of a peoples’ constitution

This prompted protests by women at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja. For days, the women besieged the entrance of the National Assembly and demanded the reversal of the bills. Following the protests, the House of Representatives rescind its decisions on three out of the five bills of Assembly.

Support for bill’s passage

Unlike in the past, it has been relentless push for the 10th National Assembly to ensure passage of the Reserved Seats Bill. The push gained momentum at the recent national public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review. Stakeholders, including President Bola Tinubu, who spoke at the event, not only expressed support for the bill, but underscored the need for a constitution that responds to the evolving realities of Nigeria.

The President, who represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, particularly noted that passage of the bill will deepen federalism and protect fundamental human rights as well as promote justice, equity and accountability.

His words: “Today’s process is about giving Nigerians renewed confidence that their voices matter in shaping the future of our democracy. I assure you that the outcome of this process will receive the desire and deserved attention as part of our collective quest to build a stronger and more united Nigeria.”

In his address, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said the current representation of women in Nigeria’s parliament is unacceptable, hence the need to support the bill which seeks to increase women representation in parliament. Abbas, who described the bill as a necessary legal tool to accelerate inclusion and correct historical gender imbalances, said: “This is not for pity’s sake but a constitutional mechanism to accelerate gender inclusion.”

The speaker also announced that additional measures are being considered to set minimum thresholds for women in ministerial appointments and representation of persons with disabilities at all levels of government. He reiterated the commitment of the legislature to conclude the process within a defined timeline, thereby avoiding the prolonged delays that have characterised past constitutional amendment efforts. The Deputy Speaker, Kalu, on his part, said that the National Assembly is seriously considering transformative constitutional amendments.

This, according to him, includes the Reserved Seats for Women Bill. Kalu noted that the proposal is not symbolic but designed to give women constitutional backing to participate fully in governance and policymaking. “We are looking at transformative bills creating reserved seats for women in our legislative environment. This will guarantee gender balance in government appointments. This is about correcting systemic exclusion that has held our nation back for too long,” he said.

President, League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), Irene AwunahIkyegh, who submitted signatures of over one million Nigerian women in favour of the bill to the House Committee on Constitution Review, stressed the need to secure women’s rightful place in governance. She particularly noted that failure to recognise the contributions of Nigerian women equals none inclusive democracy, saying: “We have only 15 women in the House of Reps and four female senators out of 109.

The House Committee chairman on women issues in states without women are men. “That means our democracy in Nigeria is not a true democracy and is not inclusive. Passing the bill will give the present National Assembly an opportunity to put its name in gold because it is a legacy bill.”

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, represented by Deputy High Commissioner Jill Lever, praised the House of Representatives leadership for opening the review process to diverse voices. She specifically singled out the reserved seats for women legislative proposals, describing it as transformative. “I am, of course, talking about the Special or Reserved Seats Bill, which seeks to enhance women’s representation in parliament, addressing a real concern felt by many across the nation about equity.

Around the world, we have seen how increased participation of women in governance leads to more equitable decision-making, stronger democratic outcomes, more peace, less conflict, and increased economic growth and prosperity,” she said. She added that the UK was encouraged by “the very widespread support for this bill” across the country and assured that Britain would continue to support Nigeria’s democratic institutions through partnerships.

Similarly, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, stressed that the bill offers Nigeria an opportunity to make history. “As international partners, the EU is following this process very closely; of course, on inclusive governments, with a special seats bill. A Nigerianmade draft reform, especially important to strengthen democracy to the benefit of all, men and women alike, and to make history.”

Mignot described constitutional reform as a “sign of vitality” for any democracy and pledged EU’s continued support for Nigeria’s efforts on electoral, judicial, and local government reforms. He added that the proposals before the committee could consolidate Nigeria as “a united, strong, stable, inclusive and progressive democracy.” The United Nations, on its part, described the women’s seats bill as both a domestic necessity and a continental responsibility.

UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, said the initiative aligns with global gender equality commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs5). “Our pride today is to see Nigeria taking this path. And as I always say, when I speak in this kind of gathering, I remove my hat of UN resident coordinator and speak as a son of the soil; speak as a son of the continent. Nigeria is a sub-region on the continent which many look up to.

“When Nigeria progresses, the rest of the sub-region and continent progress. By taking this reserved seat bill, you are showing the way to the rest of us on the continent,” he said. Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who was among notable Nigerians to first express support for the bill, had argued at a time that ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies is not just a matter of justice but a necessity for stable growth.

“Women constitute a vital part of our nation’s progress; yet, their representation in governance remains limited. Ensuring that women have a stronger voice in shaping policies, making decisions and driving national development is not just a matter of justice; it is a necessity for stable growth.

“Therefore, I support the affirmative action bill that mandates at least 35 per cent of seats in the legislative and executive arms being occupied by women and urge thNational Assembly to expedite the passage of the bill.” President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who also at a time, assured Nigerians that the bill would be looked into and given required consideration, averred: “In the 10th National Assembly, we have legislated with the zeal of conviction.

We have laboured tirelessly to ensure that democracy is not a mere abstraction, but a living, breathing force that transforms lives.” He added: “Inclusive governance is part of our legislative agenda, and in the spirit of unity, we have embraced the rich tapestry of our nation’s diversity. Our policies reflect the hopes and dreams of all Nigerians, strengthening the bonds that hold us together and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.”

Doubt over workability

While the move by the legislators to create special seats for women in the respective legislative houses will appeal to gender equality campaigners, some political stakeholders, who spoke on the issue, expressed doubt over its workability. Founder and pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, in an interview with New Telegraph, said despite the clamour for more women to participate in governance, particularly in lawmaking, the bid by the House of Representatives is likely to hit the rocks given the peculiarities of the different parts of Nigeria.

His words: “There is the sentiment that women should be given some special consideration in order to have greater participation at the legislative arm of government but it is almost like wanting to appoint women into elective positions. “How the modalities would be worked out is something I have not been able to figure out, and the lawmakers have not told us how they intend to do that.

However, my position, which is in tandem with the general stand of most Nigerians is that we need a peoples’ constitution. “This constitution that the National Assembly has been tinkering with since 1999 has not led Nigeria to anywhere, whether it is about giving women more opportunities to participate in governance or creation of more states and local government autonomy.

The Reserve Seats for Women Bill is not just a women’s issue, it is a national imperative. It seeks to correct longstanding gender imbalances

“Most times, attempts to amend the constitution to address these issues and others are usually met with brick wall. So, this move to create special seats for women in the respective legislative houses is likely to suffer the same fate.

“Whereas people in the South may be disposed to acceding to that type of sentiment, those in the North have their own cultural values, which make them yet to come to terms that women should be visible in public affairs “So, if you don’t get 24 state Houses of Assembly to support the proposals, it collapses like others before it, and I doubt if they can get up to 24 states Assembly, when 19 out of the country’s 36 states are in the North.

“So, I see the exercise as one that will end like others and the lawmakers will tell the women that they have tried. I, therefore, suggest that we should jettison this political posturing and face the reality of a peoples’ constitution, so those who want that to be incorporated in the constitution will push for that rather than embarking on fruitless ventures that never yield anything.”

The chairman of Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, on his part, said the National Assembly is already overcrowded and needed no more seats.

“It will be superfluous because we already have an overcrowded National Assembly. There is no reason why we should create more. “As a matter of fact, our suggestion at the level of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights and CACOL is that we don’t need a bicameral legislature at the national level, the way we have it.

“The House of Representatives is enough, and we should not have more than three representatives in each of the states and they should be holding constituency meetings regularly such that the constituents will have the opportunity to get regular feedbacks from their representatives.

“This will enable the people to carry out what is called needs assessment, so that whatever bill that is being considered will have to emanate from the different constituents, not that the legislature or the legislator representing any constituency would think on behalf of the people. “So, the creation of more seats in the Assembly is superfluous, unnecessary and unwarranted. There’s no reason for it.”

Women allay fears

Despite doubts over workability of the bill when passed and assented to by the President, the Forum of National Women Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria, believes that it will promote inclusion in governance and called on the National Assembly to ensure its passage. Rising from its strategic meeting in Abuja, the forum in communique read by its president, Mrs. Amina Darasimi Bryhm, said they are fully committed to the immediate passage of the bill.

The communiqué read in part: “The Reserve Seats for Women Bill is not just a women’s issue, it is a national imperative. It seeks to correct long-standing gender imbalances and ensure that women, who form the backbone of our democracy, are fully represented in governance.

“We reaffirm our collective commitment to inclusive governance and express strong support for the proposed constitutional amendment to create special seats for women in the national and state Assemblies.”

The forum also made an appeal to President, saying: “We appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the executive arm of government to stand firmly with Nigerian women by supporting and assenting to this Bill, once passed.

Doing so will demonstrate leadership and commitment to the principles of equity, fairness, and inclusion that our nation upholds.” “To our fathers, brothers, and husbands, we say this is not a fight against men but a call to partnership.

Empowering women empowers families, strengthens communities, and builds a better Nigeria for all,” the group added. They also called on all Nigerian lawmakers, political leaders, traditional institutions, civil society, and the general public to join hands with them in making history. “Let this bill become the turning point for women’s full participation in governance and the dawn of a more inclusive Nigeria,” the forum noted.

Founder, AWIPA Women’s Foundation, Heavens Olawumi, who also expressed support for the bill, described it as the outcome of months of grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and sustained advocacy.

She added that the bill represents the demand of women for greater political inclusion. “The Reserved Seats Bill is not just another proposal; it is the result of deliberate strategy, stakeholder dialogue and grassroots mobilization across states. This bill is a generational dream, and the moment has come for Nigeria to act,” she said.

Olawumi said Nigeria, as Africa’s “big brother,” must lead the way in promoting inclusive democracy. Citing Rwanda and Senegal, she noted that both countries have achieved significant social and economic progress through gender-balanced governance. “The passage of the bill will not only strengthen Nigeria’s democracy but also unlock vast economic and social potential.

This is a chance for Nigeria to lead by example,” she added. While hope is the word as the National Assembly continues engagement with stakeholder on the constitution amendment process the belief in the promise of an equitable and just political union that consolidates the diverse strengths of citizens, will remain a mirage until women’s contribution to the stability, peace and progress of the nation gets the recognition and reward it deserves by granting them more opportunities in politics and governance.