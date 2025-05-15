Hope Rises for Port Harcourt-Enugu Rail Corridor

Share

Recently, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, embarked on a tour of the Enugu Railway District, which is part of the Eastern Railway Corridor. The visit took Opeifa and his management team to Rivers, Abia and Enugu states.

During the visit to Enugu, the headquarters of Eastern District, the Managing Director went round the decaying infrastructure, addressed the workers and visited Government House Enugu where he had discussions with Governor Peter Mbah.

The Eastern Railway corridor, which stretches from Port Harcourt through Enugu to Benue, Kafanchan in Kaduna, Gombe up to Maiduguri, is one of the oldest rail corridors in the country.

But for nearly a decade now, that corridor has become decrepit and was shut down. All over the world rail transportation has the advantage of transporting large numbers of human beings as well as tonnage of goods of all kinds from one location to another.

It’s a mass transit system that helps in creating mini-business clusters along its corridor. But the rail system in Nigeria just like other critical sectors of the economy has fallen into bad times due to mismanagement and corruption. The infrastructure has decayed due to poor maintenance culture even as some of them have become isolated.

Neglect

Every administration in the country since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999 has invested huge sums of borrowed money, running into billions of Naira into the rehabilitation of the rail system. But the investment has remained largely ineffectual. Under President Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023), rail rehabilitation contracts; covering the South West and Northern parts of the country, were awarded and some completed. But little or nothing was done for the Eastern Railway Corridor.

Furthermore, the rail projects done under Buhari were on standard gauge systems (as against narrow gauge), which experts say is in line with modern rail systems for fast moving trains. However, with the coming into office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there was a renewed interest in the Eastern Rail Corridor.

Contract for the rehabilitation of the corridor was awarded under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. But it was long abandoned giving room for massive vandalism of the rail tracks. Even the contractors also embarked on massive derailing of the tracks on the excuse that new and modern tracks would be laid in its place.

But the current administration has given a Hope rises for Port Harcourt-Enugu rail corridor marching order to the management of the NRC to ensure that the contract was executed and the corridor restored to serve the people of the region. Rehabilitation work started from the Port Harcourt end and has reached Aba in Abia State, although still on narrow gauge.

Interaction with workers

Addressing the workers who gathered in their numbers, Opeifa assured the people of the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria that Port Harcourt to Enugu rail line, which is part of the Eastern Railway Corridor will be operational before 2027. Eastern Corridor has remained in comatose with stoppage of train services since the administration of former President Jonathan, who awarded a contract for rehabilitation of the rail line.

But speaking to journalists Opeifa, who expressed regret over the state of infrastructure of the Eastern Railway Corridor, however expressed optimism that the renewed focus on the corridor by Tinubu’s administration would see to the completion of the rehabilitation work soon.

On his assessment of the state of the rail infrastructure in the corridor, especially from PortHarcourt to Enugu, the Man- aging Director said, “It’s not the best, once the most vibrant rail corridor, but today it’s not in working condition. It’s under- standable, it’s the reconstruc- tion that caused it, and that I have explained to the workers.

“The present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to make sure that this corridor is back to working condition. So it’s both a worrisome and awful situation. “Like I mentioned there is a plan to get the tracks rolling from Port-Harcourt to Onne and from Aba to Kaduna, and that plan is ongoing. The funding issue has been resolved.

“You don’t give a timeline for engineering work. Timelines for engineering work are on the paper, if I’m writing a memo now I will give out a timeline, but when I’m speaking, you don’t give a timeline; the timeline is based on weather, fund releases and security, we pray nothing happens.

“But I’m very hopeful the job will be completed before 2027, the President is desirous to deliver this and it will be a good thing for it to be ready before 2027 so that the President can go to the market with it. But I can tell you, you will see activities on this line very, very soon because I know.”

The NRC MD, however, confirmed that Port Harcourt to Aba was already completed and in use, remaining Aba to Enugu. He also confirmed that the rail reconstruction is on narrow gauge, not standard gauge. Opeifa dismissed reports that the work on the Eastern district was diverted to Gombe, saying, “No, no, no, there is nothing like that, those are political statements, it’s not true, please disregard it.

It’s not possible, you can’t take one contract to another place, that’s virement, and it’s a financial offence. On NRC Property Company, Opeifa stated that the company does not sell NRC land, but can only lease land, stressing that the purpose of the land was for lease in order to generate revenue.

According to him, “What should not be leased are areas that are meant for operational activities, so there is nothing wrong with that, they are not sold. I can speak on that, I was on the board (of NRC) before and I know that. “However, when it is grabbed by the wrong people, unlawful people, then it becomes an issue and I told them we will recover such.”

Visit to Mbah

Meanwhile, during his visit to Mbah, the NRC boss reiterated that Port Harcourt-Aba-Enugu rail line will be revamped to meet demand of the people.

He stressed that the federal government places the Enugu-Port Harcourt railway project as one of its top priorities, allocating a fair share of the national budget to infrastructure development.

Opeifa commended Mbah for building road transport terminals, saying it was an opportunity for railway collaboration. The MD noted that Mbah’s infrastructure drive was already improving the standard of living in the state.

While pledging to collaborate with the state government, he announced plans to revamp the Port Harcourt-Aba-Enugu rail line to meet growing business demand.

“The whole essence of this visit is to deepen our relationship and collaboration with the state government under the administration of Governor Peter Mbah,” he said. He further noted, “I also want you to know that the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the Enugu City share a common history.

“Enugu State is doing what the Nigerian Railway is looking forward to. The building of road transport terminals by the administration is what we are trying to take advantage of in our railway corridors. “I came to discuss it. The discussion has been on. So I only came to affirm it. I have eyes, I can see. I have ears, I can hear.

“When I entered this city, I see the difference this administration is making. I can hear from those who live here for longer. “Seriously speaking, this is a different kind of government. He is a businessman. He knows what he wants, and he doesn’t see obstacles or challenges.

He just faces what he wants to do, and that is why you can see him achieving all these.” Opeifa said President Tinubu has directed the NRC to partner with the Enugu government to strengthen transportation infrastructure and appealed for tighter security around rail assets to curb vandalism.

Importance of rail system

On his part, Mbah said Enugu’s relationship with the railway corporation dates back to the discovery of coal and its shipment to Port Harcourt by rail in 1918.

He commended the NRC management for its ongoing revitalisation, saying the eastern railway corridor meets longstanding demands from leaders in the southeast, recently approved by Tinubu.

Mbah added that southeast states are pursuing a common market that requires efficient rail connectivity and promised to support NRC’s medical facility and protect its assets in the state.

The Enugu State governor revealed plans to establish an intra-rail system that will connect major rail lines with the NRC, a move aimed at enhancing trade and boosting economic activities in the state.

He explained that the initiative was necessary to support efforts by the state and neighbouring regions to create a common market and facilitate smoother trade, with seamless rail transport playing a key role. The Enugu Railway, a crucial part of Nigeria’s rail history, was built to transport coal from Enugu to Port Harcourt for export, starting in 1916.

This Eastern Line railway was a key driver in the development of Port Harcourt, which was established as a port specifically to handle coal shipments from Enugu. The railway’s construction was spurred by the discovery of coal in Enugu in 1909, leading to the first shipments of coal to Britain by 1915.

The Enugu railway, it will be recalled, played a vital role in Nigeria’s early industrial and economic development, particularly in the transportation of coal, and its revitalization is seen as a crucial step in modernizing the country’s rail network and fostering regional economic growth.

Share