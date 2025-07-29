In recent months, the Federal Capital Territory. (FCT) Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has been making waves by simply rising to its responsibilities in terns of welfare and wellbeing of its members, PHILIP NYAM reports

Leadership is often described by what a leader does or the capabilities they have to lead a group of people. It is usually associated with the skills and behaviours of individual leaders, the true meaning of leadership is about what people do together, hence everyone in an organization contributes to leadership.

Essentially, leadership is defined by three outcomes — direction, alignment, and commitment — and it’s a social process, where individuals work together to produce results that they could never achieve alone.

This is exactly what has been happening since Grace Ike tok ovr the leadership of the NUJ, Federal Capital Territory Council, Abuja. In the last couple if months, the council has prioritised the welfare of journalists in many innovative ways.

Apart from the triple healthcare outreaches organised to help journalists take care if theur health challenges, the Council us now on ghe teack to real6song the dream of providing decent abd affordable shelter that has been stalled for many years.

Federal intervention

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, who recebtly played hist to the leadership if the NUJ, has given his full support to a proposed FCT NUJ Journalists’ Village in Abuja. During a visit from the NUJ FCT leadership, led by the Chairman, Ms Grace Ike, Dangiwa praised the vital role journalists play in the country and promised they won’t be left out of the government’s housing plans.

Dangiwa, who received the NUJ FCT delegation along with the Minister of State, Hon Yusuf Ata and directors of the ministry described journalists as key partners, saying, “Your voices matter. You help explain government policies to the public and hold us accountable—something we value greatly.”

The minister assured the NUJ that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) will support the development of the Journalists’ Village through a cooperative housing scheme.

However, he made it clear that the first step is for the NUJ to secure a titled plot of land. “Once you get a titled land and a housing design in place, bring it to us,” he said. “Through the FMBN, we’ll help build affordable homes for journalists, which can be paid for over about 30 years.”

He added that this plan is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme, which aims to tackle Nigeria’s housing shortage, create jobs, and improve the quality of life.

Dangiwa shared that over 10,000 housing units have already started across 14 states and the FCT, with more than 150 slum upgrade projects completed. These include new roads, solar lights, clean water, and better drainage.

“I reaffirm our previous engagements and discussions on establishing the Journalists’ Village in the FCT. I assure you, your dream will be realised, as I pledged during our courtesy visit and engagements.

“We shall instruct the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), through the Cooperative Housing Development initiative, to provide land for this estate,” he said.

The minister also called for stronger legal protections for journalists and improved funding structures for independent media, noting that journalists must feel safe, respected and supported.

“I speak not just as a minister but as a citizen who believes in the power of ideas and the responsibility of those who amplify them,” he stated. Dangiwa urged journalists to continue scrutinising the ministry’s programmes and policies to ensure transparency and public awareness.

“Nigerians need to understand the rationale behind our initiatives—and who better to tell that story than you—the journalists, editors, photographers, producers, and publishers who serve as the public’s eyes and ears,” he added.

He commended President Tinubu for his commitment to democratic principles, including press freedom, noting that under his administration, Nigeria is witnessing a renewed dedication to openness, dialogue and media inclusion.

“This is not mere lip service; it is policy. It is practice. It is embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Highlighting the evolving nature of journalism in today’s digital world, Dangiwa acknowledged the growing risks facing journalists, despite increased opportunities.

“Digital innovation allows real-time storytelling and enhances audience reach. Yet, it has brought new dangers. Misinformation spreads rapidly, and online harassment is a real threat.

Many journalists, particularly women, face daily risks just doing their jobs. That is why events like this are vital,” he stressed.

Dangiwa pointed out that press freedom remains under pressure globally but is indispensable for any thriving democracy. “We know that in many democracies, journalists are facing intimidation, censorship, and financial challenges.

“In this digital era, where content can be manipulated or fabricated, journalism has become even more complex. But let me say this: your work is essential.

“Democracy is not only about voting; it is about access to accurate, timely and reliable information. That is the core role of the press—being free, fair, and fearless,” he said.

Leadership strength

Earlier, Comrade Grace Ike thanked the minister and President Tinubu for their commitment to building 50,000 new homes in the first phase of the housing programme.

She praised achievements such as the delivery of 10,000 homes, expansion of slum upgrades, and reforms in the housing sector, including improvements in the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ike also highlighted the minister’s efforts abroad and praised initiatives like the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and housing for people with disabilities. She said, “Housing is not just shelter – it’s dignity and a base for national growth.

Journalists, as defenders of democracy, must not be left out.” She called on the Minister to support the following: A Journalists’ Village in Abuja, offering affordable homes and peace of mind for media professionals.

Infrastructure for NUJ, including help completing the NUJ Pentagon building and building a modern hall for over 2,000 journalists. Partnership in Urban Renewal, with journalists playing a bigger role as both reporters and community members.

Access to Housing Finance, ensuring journalists can benefit from mortgage schemes, and training to help them understand housing policies and finance. Chairperson of NUJ FCT council, said the long-awaited housing initiative would enable journalists to own an affordable home.

“These projects are not luxuries; they are foundational investments in the future of journalism and the well-being of those who power it,” Ike said. She urged the government, media, stakeholders, and partners to support the project.