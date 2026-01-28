Hope Rises As Scientists Discover How To Regrow Cartilage

A new study has found that a new drug could reverse age-related cartilage loss and prevent knee arthritis from developing after injury.

Researchers found injecting the drug directly into the affected joint triggered cartilage regeneration, pointing toward future therapies that could replace joint surgery.

Professor Helen Blau, an expert in microbiology and immunology and study lead, said: ‘This is a new way of regenerating adult tissue, and it has significant clinical promise for treating arthritis due to ageing or injury. Injury can happen when cartilage tears, often due to heavy impact during sporting activities or simply twisting the knee.

Once cartilage has been damaged, it cannot heal on its own. This can lead to pain, swelling and stiffness, and bone rubbing on bone, altering the shape of the joint and forcing the bones out of their normal position.