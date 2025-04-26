Hope For The Underprivileged: HRM Tayo Sobola’s STA Foundation Hosts “A Sit With 50”

Share

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, HRM, Queen Tayo Sobola (Sarauniya of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State) through her STA Foundation, recently brought hope and support to underprivileged Nigerians during an empowerment programme titled; “A Sit With 50.”

Originally designed for 50 selected fans, the event, held at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, was attended by nearly 100 participants.

Sobola personally invited beneficiaries through direct messages, creating a warm, engaging atmosphere emceed by the vibrant Mutilicious.

Distinguished guests included Yoruba Cultural Ambassador, Oloye Ashabi Morounranti, Rev. Mrs. Kehinde Osoba, fitness coach Dr. Ziza Senewo, and GPF Global President Mr. Joshua Aluko.

In a statement released by the foundation’s media office, Queen Tayo Sobola encouraged the attendees to be ambitious and pursue a better future, while she emphasized the importance of resilience and determination:

“Our mission is to help people discover their potential. We provide services and tools that empower people of all backgrounds. You don’t need millions to start a business, you can begin small and grow,” she said.

The event also provided Sobola with an opportunity to connect with her fans, as she encouraged them to pursue their dreams with hard work and resilience, reminding them that they can become anything they aspire to be.

Dr. Ziza Senewo also addressed the participants, stressing the importance of maintaining both physical and mental health, stating that one’s well-being is foundational to personal and business success.

Participants also benefited from insightful sessions led by various speakers, who shared valuable guidance on achieving success in life and growing their businesses.

The attendees went home with boxes of gifts and unexpected cash rewards.

Expressing their gratitude to Tayo Sobola, several beneficiaries noted that the motivational speeches delivered by the guest speakers were just as impactful, if not more than the material and financial support.

Share