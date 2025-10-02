New Telegraph

October 3, 2025
  3. Hope Everyday Foundation…

Hope Everyday Foundation Honors Kuje Traffic Wardens

To celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, Hope Everyday Foundation (HEF) in partnership with Market Square Kuje, hosted its annual special medical outreach and appreciation event for traffic wardens and allied officers in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, held to appreciate the tireless efforts of traffic wardens, featured free medical checkups, consultations, medications, and welfare packs for all attendees.

In her keynote address, Dr. Nkechi Elizabeth Akinwale, Executive Director of H.E.F., commended the wardens for their dedication to road safety under challenging conditions. “Your health is wealth, and we’ve brought the hospital to you today,” she said, emphasizing the importance of regular medical care.

Each warden received a medical pack tailored to their occupational needs, alongside food and welfare packages provided by Market Square Kuje.

The Branch Manager of Market Square Kuje, represented by the Assistant Branch Manager, Mrs. Victoria Omomeje Akerejola, echoed Dr Akinwale’s words of accolades to the officers noting that “this outreach is a small but significant way to recognize your service, and more importantly, to invest in your health and wellbeing”.

