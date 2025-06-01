Hope Behind Bars Partners NCoS on World Menstrual Day

Share

In commemoration of this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) distributed menstrual hygiene kits, including sanitary pads, tissue paper, soap, and drinks, to female inmates across custodial centres in the country recently.

The outreach programme is aimed at promoting menstrual health and dignity among female inmates, who suffer discrimination and stigma in society.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) through its Gender Unit, focused on breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and supporting the well-being of incarcerated women.

This year’s global theme, “Together, We Can Break the Silence and End the Stigma – Menstrual Health for All,” underscored the importance of inclusivity and health equity—values that guided the outreach effort.

At Suleja Medium Custodial Centre, Hope Behind Bars distributed menstrual hygiene kits, including sanitary pads, tissue paper, soap, and drinks, to women in custody.

The campaign also featured educational sessions on menstrual hygiene management and menopause, highlighting the right of women to dignified and informed healthcare, even behind bars.

Speaking during the flagship event at Suleja Custodial Centre, Dr. Adenike Sheyindemi, who represented the Controller General of Corrections, emphasised that “care for inmates is not a privilege, but a right.”

She noted that the NCoS, under the leadership of CGC Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has consistently supported female inmates through the Welfare and Gender Units, and is proud to work alongside civil society organizations like Hope Behind Bars to expand these efforts.

Deputy Controller of Corrections (Medical), Olisa Charlotte, and Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Christiana Etuokwu, led enlightening sessions for inmates on safe menstrual practices and managing menopause, dispelling myths and fostering awareness.

“This impactful collaboration between NCoS and Hope Behind Bars not only provided essential supplies but also reinforced the importance of dignity, education, and advocacy in Nigeria’s correctional institutions.

“It reflects a growing movement toward rights-based, gender-sensitive reforms within the nation’s justice system”, the DCC said.

