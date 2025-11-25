Hope As World’s First Lung Cancer Vaccine Enters Clinical Trials

Patients at high risk of potentially deadly lung cancer will soon be able to receive the world’s first ever vaccine designed to prevent the disease.

Researchers at University College London and the University of Oxford will run the trial over the next four years, with its first phase expected to commence in summer 2026.

The team, who have been awarded over £2million from Cancer Research UK, will investigate the best dose of LungVax to give high risk patients and look for any potential side effects from various doses of the vaccine in the first phase of the trial.

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer death.

Now experts hope they will be able to prevent some cancers from emerging in the first place.

Professor Mariam JamalHanjani, co-founder and trial lead, said: ‘Fewer than 10 per cent of people with lung cancer survive their disease for 10 years or more.

“That must change, and that change will come from targeting lung cancer at the earliest stages.”