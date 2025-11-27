Hoodlums Stab Police Inspector To Death In Ondo

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police inspector to death in the Arakale area of Akure, Ondo State.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old Shina Jacob and 32-year-old Felix Olalekan, were taken into custody following the incident, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police Olusola Ayanlade.

Sources reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who sell tickets in the Arakale area, allegedly attacked the officer on duty using an object suspected to be a charm.

The inspector was rushed to a hospital after collapsing but unfortunately died while receiving treatment.

Giving details of the incident, DSP Ayanlade said it occurred in the early hours of Wednesday during the officer’s lawful duty.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This prompted an immediate and coordinated police response,” he explained.

He added that the Commissioner of Police quickly deployed operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects.

“The follow-up operation conducted last night is part of the Command’s sustained efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breaches of public safety,” Ayanlade said.

The PPRO also emphasized that the Command does not tolerate human rights abuses by its officers, and will deal decisively with anyone who assaults police officers performing their duties. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Ayanlade cautioned the public against circulating unverified information that could cause panic, fear, or divert critical security resources.