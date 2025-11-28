Hoodlums Stab Police Inspector To Death In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two persons who allegedly stabbed a Police Inspector to death in the Arakale area of Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), included 25-year-old, Shina Jacob and 32-year-old, Felix Olalekan.

Sources said some National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) members, who sell tickets in the Arakale area of the town, allegedly attacked the Police Inspector on duty with an object suspected to be a charm.

It was learnt that the policeman slumped and was rushed to the hospital, prompting other policemen on duty to arrest the suspects and take them to police custody.

Giving details of the incident, the Police spokesman said an incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday involving a police officer who was performing lawful duty in the Arakale area of the state capital.

According to him, “An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response.”