Hoodlums Stab Photographer To Death In Niger

Zacchaeus Salawadeen, a 33-year-old freelance photographer was reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums after being stabbed several times in front of his three children in Minna, Niger State.

The hoodlums were alleged to have followed Salawadeen to his house in the Tundun Fulani Area of Minna, Niger State capital, where they stabbed him to death.

The incident was claimed to have occurred on Tuesday night after the photographer had done his work for the day and returned home to spend time with his family.

New Telegraph gathered that after the incident, he was transported to the IBB Specialist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to one of the area’s occupants, the killers broke into Salawadeen’s flat and killed him.

The alleged killers were also said to have isolated the other tenants of the house before breaking into Salawadeen’s flat and killing him.

They are said to have gone with goods such as the deceased’s laptop and camera.

When contacted, Niger State Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun verified the event and stated that exhibits had been recovered from the scene, while an investigation had begun.

“On 27/2/2024 at about 0850hrs, it was reported at Bosso Division that on the same date at about 0330hrs, one Zacchaeus, 33yrs, of Tudun-Fulani, Minna was attacked in the house by a yet-to-be-identified person(s), who stabbed and robbed him of valuables. He was rushed to the IBB Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“The police operatives at Bosso Division visited the scene. Some exhibits were recovered from the scene and preliminary investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident,” Abiodun said.