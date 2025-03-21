Hoodlums Rape, Kill 11-Year-Old Delta Student

Share

An 11-year old female student of Delta Secondary School, Warri, has been found dead after being raped and stabbed by unidentified hoodlums, at an uncompleted building in Okumagba Layout, Warri South Local Area.

It was learnt that the deceased was returning from school, which held its annual inter-house sports, when the tragic incident occurred along Olamat Street – Eje – mudarho.

Reports claim the miscreants accosted and took her to the uncompleted building where she was assaulted and eventually killed.

The deceased spotted her Green House vest when her lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday. She was said to have left the sports field before the end of the competition, making her schoolmates conclude she had returned home.

However, her parents reportedly began searching for her when she failed to return home on Tuesday. Witnesses claimed visible signs of rape and stabs on her body at the scene.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident yesterday evening.

