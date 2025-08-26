Hoodlums On The Prowl Across Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi

A cluster of communities located on the fringes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) close to the borders with Nasarawa State have been grappling with security challenges. Recent incidents highlight the vulnerability of the area to criminal activities such as mob violence and gang robbery, DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The city of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria has been generally peaceful. Many people who reside in and around the city centre feel a sense of safety especially with the several police check points around their neighbourhoods and at strategic road intersections.

Where there is no police presence, one could find a patrol team if the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) or military checkpoints. However, the same cannot be said of those living in the suburbs and satellite towns. In these areas, security personnel are not very visible and hoodlums appear to have taken up the spaces especially at night.

In other words, while the Operation Sweep, a special squad of the Nigeria Police, FCT Command makes the city centre uncomfortable and uninhabitable for miscreants and hoodlums, these hoodlums seem to have relocated to communities at the fringes of the city. In recent weeks, these hoodlums have unleashed a reign of terror on the residents of Kurudu, Orozo and Karshi communities.

Fringe communities

Although these communities are located within the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC), their remote location makes them vulnerable. Inside Abuja investigations showed that residents of these three towns and adjoining communities have been sleeping with one eye open as some hoodlums have Bbeen terrorising them. Residents of these communities have cried out over the incessant incidents of armed robbery in their neighbourhoods.

Among these communities, the worst hit are Kurudu through Kpeyegyi to Gidan Daya and Gidan Mangoro, up to Orozo. A lady who gave her name as Sarah told Inside Abuja, that a gang of hoodlums stormed her residence in the early hours of Friday last week and robbed every in sight.

According to her, the miscreants, numbering about 15 stormed Zone D, Gidan Mangoro community, popularly known as Angwan Mada. “They robbed house to house moving room to room. They broke our burglar proofs and windows in some cases and entered our houses, ” she said. Another victim who pleaded anonymity for security reasons said the criminals who wielded machetes, small axes, iron cutters, sledge hammers and other dangerous weapons operated for hours unchallenged.

They knocked on every door and when the inhabitants failed to open their door, the simply pulled the doors down and robbed those inside the house. He said that when they couldn’t remove the door, they broke the windows and gained entry. He narrated that while that was going on, he was so scared that he ran out through the back door, threw his daughter over the fence at the back and jumped the fence and ran into a nearby bush.

According to him, he and his daughter hid in the bush till the dawn. He said that while he some sustained injuries on his legs, his daughter aged 17 years was unhurt, but has remained traumatised since that encounter. Another victim, Samuel Audu who narrated his ordeal to Inside Abuja said that when the hoodlums entered their compound, they denanded for their phones ATM machines and ATM cards as well as money. They said the attack on the community was the second in one month.

Bad boys

A housewife, Stella Onukwe, said that on day the “bad boys” came to their area in Orozo, they were so many, she thinks they were up to 50 in number. She said that they carried dangerous weapons too. According to her, the gang nembers dispossessed them of their phones, money and any other valuable they could see. The operation lasted for about three hours and the criminals took their time to ransack every room.

“The confidence with which they came and operated , showed that they knew nothing can happen,” she said. She said that while the operation was going on, she sneaked away and called a Police officer serving at the Force Head quarters, but instead of responding, the officer sent her a number and asked her to contact the number. According to Stella, she couldn’t make further calls because they were at that time already breaking her door.

“They had enough time to go from room to room in the area and left when they were done and fully satisfied,” she said. Bernard Arase, another victim, who narrated his ordeal said that their estate located along the Orozo – Karshi road in Gidan Daya was also attacked by the armed gang. The estate which is located near the popular Loyola Jesuit Collage was attacked one night.

The thieves, Arase said, used sledge hammers to break the burglar proofs and pulled down the doors and windows to gain entry. He said the robbery experience was too sophisticated for miscreants and suspects that these criminals may have had some training in one of the security forces.

“They shot sporadically into the air to scare away everyone, they over powered our security men at the gate and robbed us with ease. They took their time to attack house to house, they collected money, ATM machines, jewelries and any thing they wanted. It is when they left that the Police sirens blared the air,” Arase narrated.

When asked if any official complaint was made, he said they didn’t see the need since a police station was nearby and the Police responded rather late. He advised that security agencies should raise their game, especially at night. The security operatives, he said, should intensify night patrols in these areas and other communities, even if it’s to scare the robbers so that these communities can have some respite.

He also called on Operation Sweep not to concentrate only in the city centre as the hoodlums are now causing citizens sleepless nights in these remote communities.