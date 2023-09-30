Hoodlums Kill UNN Student, Cart Away With Motorcycle

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Chibuzor Ozioko has been reportedly killed by thugs while operating his motorcycle business to support his education.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Ozioko was killed on Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023, at Ofuluinu in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State around 9:30 pm.

Ozioko, a 300-level student majoring in Philosophy, reportedly engaged in a struggle with the thugs when they attempted to steal his motorcycle, but regrettably, he was overpowered, and the assailants used a hammer to strike him on the head.

It was further gathered that the thugs also left with his motorcycle after killing him.

A senior lecturer in the department, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident to newsmen, expressing that the university community is devastated by the tragedy.

He described the deceased as a dedicated student, regretting that his life had been snuffed in his prime.