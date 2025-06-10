Hoodlums Kill Naval Officer In Kaduna

Share

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday confirmed, the killing of a Nigerian Navy Officer, Lt. Cdr. M. Buba by a hoodlum on Sunday at about 4:50 am.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said Buba was attacked and robbed near Kawo fly over.

He said the yet-to-be identified individual had attacked the Naval Officer with a knife and robbed him of his mo – bile phones.

According to him, the suspect was attempting to escape when a mob overpowered and beat him to death. Hassan said the late Naval officer suffered stab wounds and was rushed to Manaal Hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor.

He also disclosed that Mr Suleiman Dahiru, who attempted to help the late Naval officer was also stabbed in the hand and he is also receiving treatment.

Hassan said: “The body of late Buba has been deposited at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital mortuary.

“The deceased was in his black Toyota vehicle with registration number APP-745HT, when the incident happened “ He said investigation and monitoring were ongoing in the general area to fish out any accomplice of the hoodlum.

