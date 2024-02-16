Hoodlums Kill Mother, Injures Daughter In Jigawa

There was pandemonium on Thursday in the neighbourhood of Dutse in Jigawa State following the discovery of the lifeless body of a 47-year-old woman, Esther Adekanla, better known as Hadiza Nakowa.

New Telegraph gathered, according to a local privy to the development, that Adekanla, a food vendor, was last seen on February 12, 2024, and that attempts to contact her proved futile.

Speaking further, the source revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening and was reported to State Police Command.

Confirming the development, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, a police spokesman said the detectives from the Dutse Division were dispatched and forced entry into her home, showing a terrible scene.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “The lifeless body of Esther Adekanla was found in the sitting room, surrounded by visible cuts on her head and neck

“Also, her 11-year-old daughter, Christiana Michael, was discovered alive but unconscious in a locked store with head injuries.”

He stated that both patients were rushed to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital for treatment.

According to Shiisu, Esther Adekanla was declared dead by a medical specialist and her body was then brought to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

AT Abdullahi, the state police commissioner, ordered a comprehensive investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Abdullahi underlined that anyone found guilty will face the appropriate charges.