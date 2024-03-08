Hoodlums Kill Four Ebonyi Police Officers, Two Others

The operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have confirmed the killing of four of its personnel in the early hours of Friday; by some unidentified armed hoodlums alleged to be IPOB/ESN members.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, in a statement issued on Friday evening confirmed the killings.

The statement partly reads; “Today 08/03/2024 at about 05:00 am, operatives of the Command who were posted to duty at hilltop stop and search/pin-down point along Nwofe Road, at the outskirts of Abakaliki, were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members, who shot sporadically at the operatives.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the ensuing gun battle, the hoodlums scampered and abandoned a pump action rifle which was recovered.

READ ALSO:

“Four (4) of the operatives paid the supreme price, while two (2) civilians were caught in the crossfire and killed.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo quickly dispatched tactical units from the Command to the location, adding that the tactical units were on the trail of the fleeing hoodlums.