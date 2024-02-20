Hoodlums Kill 27-Year-Old Man In Ogun

A 27-year-old man, Toriola Tobi, has been reportedly murdered by some suspected hoodlums in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The victim, according to the police was gruesomely murdered on Monday at about 7 pm while walking alone along a secluded street in Isokan estate behind the Premier Grammar School area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Odutola said the identity and details of the hoodlums who attacked and killed Toriola are not yet known.

She said the victim had engaged in a scuffle with some individuals who later escaped from the scene.

“Victim was injured after a scuffle with the unidentified individuals who then escaped the scene. His remains have been deposited at the morgue, for autopsy.

“An investigation has commenced, and the Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha has directed every intelligence to be deployed to ensure the fleeing suspects are apprehended.

“We seek the cooperation of the members of the public to volunteer credible information that will crack this instant case please,” Odutola said.