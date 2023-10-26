Hoodlums Invade TASUED Female Hostels, Rape 4 Students

Hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers have invaded female hostels of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, rap- ing four students and dispossessing others of their valuables. Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums at the early hours of Tuesday stormed the hostels at Abapawa – an area off the campus – and carried out the heinous act.

Deputy Governor of the state, Noimot Salako-Oyedele alongside the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun and Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu were at the university following the rape incident. She also paid a visit to the victims before they were moved to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Salako-Oyedele confirmed the incident in a post on her verified Facebook page and described the incident as “distressing and brutal.” “Earlier today (Tuesday), after receiving the distressing news about armed robbery at some TASUED hostels and the brutal rape of four female students, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, directed me to immediately visit the victims and the campus on a fact finding mission and to pledge the Government’s support in ensuring this doesn’t happen again.

“I have visited with the girls who are now being cared for and given the necessary support to heal from their trauma at the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at OSUTH. “Ensuring the safety and well- being of our students is of utmost importance and I subsequently had a crucial meeting with the Management and Students of TASUED.

I was joined by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alamutu and the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, where we discussed concrete steps to bolster security measures and foster a safe environment on campus and the adjacent host community,” she said. She quoted the CP to have promised to hunt down the perpetrators of the crime.

“The Ogun State Government is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and that our institutions remain safe spaces for learning and growth. The CP has promised that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book and justice prevails. “I call on everyone to stand united against such heinous acts and work collectively to uphold the dignity and safety of all our citizens,” the Deputy Governor added.