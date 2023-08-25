Hoodlums Invade Rivers Varsity Female Hostel, Rob Students

PORT HARCOURT Hoodlums suspected to be robbers, yesterday morning, invaded a female hostel at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, carting away mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

It was gathered that hostels ‘D” and ‘C” near the school back gate where many of the female students are accommodated were raided at about 1:45am, and some of the students were reportedly sexually assaulted. Angered by the development, students of the school, yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest over the raid and robbery at the hostel.

A student said that the hoodlums forced their way into the hostel by breaking the wall of Hostel C and D, and shot sporadically into the air to scare students, and used the next 30 or 40 minutes to rob them.

The student said they cided to protest the incident due to the late arrival of security officers on campus, noting that the robbers had already left with the things they stole before the security officers arrived.

“We expected security officials to arrive on time and apprehend the armed robbers that decided to target the female hostels. Are they not paid to provide security on campus? “That is why we decided to let the school authority know that we are not happy with the security arrangement on campus, especially at night.”

Following the protest, the institution’s management immediately shut the two entrances of the school to avoid an escalation of the protest. The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident, but dismissed the report that the hoodlums raped any student during the robbery.