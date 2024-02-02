Hoodlums Behead Police Inspector in A’Ibom

The killing and beheading of a police Inspector, simply named Osang, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday has thrown residents of the state into panic. As at the time of filling this report, details and facts surrounding his murder are still sketchy, but a source who spoke to our Correspondent under condition of anonymity said, the incident occurred at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night at his residence.

He said, the assailants who numbered over 10 stormed the residence of their victim, located on a lane linking Enen Afaha and Afaha Ube, a suburb within Uyo metropolis, shooting ceaselessly, while residents and passersby scampered for safety. The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Mac-Don, who confirmed the incident said, the Command has received the news of the murder of the police personnel, describing it as very unfortunate.

According to him, “we have received that information and it is an unfortunate situation. “Already, an investigation is ongoing and we are committed to ridding the streets of criminal elements. “Again, we are not deterred and we are commit- ted to ensuring that, criminal minded persons will account for their actions,” the PPRO said. When our Correspondent visited the area yesterday morning, people were seen in clusters discussing the unfortunate incident.