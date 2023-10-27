Hoodlums Behead Member Of Abia Vigilante Group In Aba Suburb

Hoodlums on Thursday attacked a security joint team of police and members of the Abia State Vigilante Group and beheaded a member of the group.

New Telegraph gathered that the joint comprising one policeman, one special constabulary personnel and three vigilante men were attacked at Isiahia village, in Umuojima community, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, Aba at about 03:50 pm.

Rumours all over the city on Friday morning had it that the officers who were attacked with one beheaded were men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), but the story was debunked by the Abia Police Command who equally provided the details and identity of the deceased.

ASP Maureen Chinaka, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abia State clarified that “no police official was killed during the incident”, and added that, “our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Chinaka however said that through investigation, the beheaded victim was identified as Mr Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police.

According to her, “Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at OSISIOMA Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma.

“The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men. Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered.

“Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident. Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.”

The Abia State Police Command equally urged all citizens to remain calm and security-conscious while going about their activities.