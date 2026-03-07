Hoodlums Attack Wike-Controlled PDP LG Congress In Oyo

Some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs, on Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, stormed the venue of the Local Government congress of the faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, damaging vehicles.

There are two factions of the party in the state, while one is loyal to Wike, the other one is loyal to the state governor, Seyi Makinde.

The attacks in some Local Governments in the state on Saturday worsened the unsettled state of the PDP, signalling its apparent loss to the APC in the 2027 general elections.

The hoodlums, suspected to be political thugs, went to attack the members while the congresses were going on. According to members in attendance, “about ten people have been attacked so far. Many vehicles have also been vandalised”.

Chairman of the faction loyal to Wike, Professor Abdulrahman Akinoso, when contacted on the phone, confirmed the incident, disclosing that about ten people have been attacked.

He mentioned that people were attacked in local governments such as Ibadan North, Ogbomoso North, Ibarapa Central and Akinyele.

He said, “Our local government congresses were attacked across Oyo state. Ibadan North, Ogbomoso South, Igboora (Ibarapa Central) and Akinyele. Three vehicles in Ibadan North at Alhaji Hazim Gbolarumi’s Are Avenue Bodija, were attacked and damaged. About 10 people across the state were attacked and injured