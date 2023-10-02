Hoodlums Attack Simon Ekpa’s Community In Ebonyi (Photos)

The country home of Biafra Activist Simon Ekpa, Ezzangbo Village in Ebonyi State has been invaded by hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

New Telegraph gathered that the criminals, travelling in a Sienna minivan consisting of approximately eight individuals on Monday set fire to three vehicles, five motorcycles, and other valuable possessions.

It was also revealed that the hoodlums forcibly expelled small-scale traders and women selling their wares from the area while shouting, “No more markets in Igbo land.”

READ ALSO:

The Ebonyi State Police Command has verified the occurrence, assuring that the community has since regained stability following the assault.

See some of the photos below.