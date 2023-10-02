New Telegraph

October 2, 2023
Hoodlums Attack Simon Ekpa’s Community In Ebonyi (Photos)

The country home of Biafra Activist Simon Ekpa, Ezzangbo Village in Ebonyi State has been invaded by hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

New Telegraph gathered that the criminals, travelling in a Sienna minivan consisting of approximately eight individuals on Monday set fire to three vehicles, five motorcycles, and other valuable possessions.

It was also revealed that the hoodlums forcibly expelled small-scale traders and women selling their wares from the area while shouting, “No more markets in Igbo land.”

READ ALSO:

The Ebonyi State Police Command has verified the occurrence, assuring that the community has since regained stability following the assault.

See some of the photos below.

 

