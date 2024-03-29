New Telegraph

March 29, 2024
Hoodlums Attack Council HQs, Burn Police Station In Anambra

Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze the Neni Police Station in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State. Armed assailants also allegedly ignited flames at the Anaocha Local Government Headquarters, chanting hostile songs directed at the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

A few days earlier, gunmen had attacked the Awgbu Police Station, resulting in the deaths of two officers, while another narrowly escaped. According to sources, the assault on the local government headquarters occurred between 3 am and 4 yesterday. It was equally gathered that the hoodlums whisked away some police operatives, including female police personnel at the police station.

