Hoodlums Attack APC Secretariat, Injure Chairman, NDDC Commissioner

Hoodlums suspected to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Tuesday invaded the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, injuring the state chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, and several top party officials.

Others reportedly injured during the fracas at a stakeholders’ meeting included the state’s representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, Otito Atikase, former lawmaker Success Torhukerhojo, former Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan, the chairman’s driver Friday Ogbaide, former chairman of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government, Dayo Akinsuroju, and former Commissioner Saka-Yusuf Ogunleye.

The crisis erupted when armed thugs reportedly stormed a routine stakeholders’ meeting, forcing participants to flee in panic.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, wielding sticks, machetes, and other crude weapons, invaded the secretariat shouting threats.

Attendees scattered in different directions, with some taking cover in nearby buildings while others fled the area entirely.

Residents described scenes of confusion as vehicles sped off and party members attempted to escape.

Reacting to the attack, APC Chairman Adetimehin said the meeting was meant to prepare for the Ward Congress of the party, scheduled to begin Wednesday.

He revealed that he was thrown to the ground and beaten, and that his phones and wristwatch were stolen. He claimed the attackers demanded the cancellation of the congress and repeatedly threatened participants.

Former Commissioners Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju and Yusuf-Ogunleye alleged that the hoodlums were led by NURTW Chairman Mr. Ademola Odudu and were sponsored by Governor .

Adeyanju said: “They shouted, ‘We are from Aiyedatiwa. He sent us. We don’t want Congress in Ondo State.’”

Party chieftain Asiwaju Muyiwa Asagunla condemned the violence, warning that political thuggery should not be used to settle scores or hinder democratic processes. He recounted the chaos, noting that attendees were beaten and the venue destroyed.

Atikase described the incident as unprecedented in Ondo State politics and decried the use of thugs to disrupt lawful party activities.

The state government, through Commissioner for Information Mr. Idowu Ajanaku, dismissed the allegations against Governor Aiyedatiwa as “false, malicious, and unfounded.” Ajanaku stated that the Governor had no knowledge of or connection to the attack and emphasized his consistent commitment to civility, inclusiveness, and democratic principles.

He added that APC in Ondo State remains disciplined and people-oriented, with numerous peaceful stakeholder consultations conducted statewide.

The government urged the public to disregard the allegations and warned against spreading misinformation that could undermine public trust or political stability.