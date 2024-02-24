Hoodlums Assassinate Anambra Community Leader

Tragedy struck in the Umuoji Community, Idemili North Local Government Area, of Anambra State following the assassination of the President-General of the community by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

Although the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident are still vague, it has been reported that a group of about 15 hoodlums broke into the deceased’s home on Friday evening and shot him dead, causing panic in the town.

A source privy to the development t said, “The deceased was newly elected president general of our community and he also presided over one election in the community.

“He was killed on Friday evening when some masked men visited his home and shot him dead.”

When reached, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state police spokesman, confirmed the occurrence and stated that police operatives were dispatched to the area.

Ikenga said, “The police are aware of the development. We got the information and we have deployed our men to the area.

“Our men have gone to the scene when the information got to us, they found the man in a pool of blood.

“The body of the deceased has been recovered and deposited at the morgue with the help of some of the family members.

“We are also working with some eyewitnesses and community members to help track the perpetrators and the investigation is ongoing.”