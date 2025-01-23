Honours for Kingmakers of 10th Senate

Share

Senator Godswill Akpabio might not have ascended to the highly exalted position of Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if not for the doggedness and tenacity of Senators Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, Tokunbo Abiru, Bamidele Opeyemi and Sunday Karimi, among others.

The seat was hotly contested, with Senator Abdulazeez Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources, leading a formidable opposition. However, this quartet orchestrated the victory of Akpabio on two key moral grounds.

Firstly, they advocated for a balance of faith in the nation’s leadership, insisting that after a MuslimMuslim presidency, the Senate Presidency should be held by someone of Christian extraction.

Despite three of the four being Muslims, they exemplified unity and moral conviction by championing this cause, becoming like modern-day Cyrus figures used by God to achieve balance and fairness in the leadership of the National Assembly. Echoing the historical title of English monarchs as “Defenders of the Faith,” these senators rose above sectarian interests for national unity.

Though some argued that the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket should not influence National Assembly leadership given its status as an independent arm of government, the quartet, with the backing of the President, firmly believed that the Senate presidency should reflect Nigeria’s diversity and worked tirelessly to ensure a Christian from the South emerged as Senate President.

Beyond their roles in Senate leadership, these lawmakers share a passion for grassroots development, leaving indelible marks in their constituencies: Senator Adeola, representing Ogun West, is a whirlwind of impact.

His initiatives span youth and women empowerment, education, and economic development. His YAYIHELP initiative, bursary, and scholarship awards have benefited over 19,463 students, with 931 students receiving scholarships in 2024 alone.

In addition to education, he provides vocational training, capacity building, and business tools for SMEs, transforming countless lives in his constituency. Representing Lagos East, Abiru, has transformed his constituency through initiatives like the SAIL Innovation Lab, SAIL Empowerment Foundation, and the SAIL Teachers Fellowship Programme.

These platforms have advanced grassroots sports, STEM education, and tech innovation, while empowering young leaders and creating jobs in the tech ecosystem. From Ekiti Central, Bamidele is a legislative powerhouse and infrastructure advocate.

He has helped the President Bola Tinubu administration navigate complex legislative procedures while ensuring its agenda aligns with government bills.

His grassroots impact includes the construction of an Intensive Care Unit at the General Hospital, Iyin, and the 15km Iyin-Ilawe road. His work exemplifies leadership that extends beyond the Senate chambers. Representing Kogi West, Karimi is renowned for his unwavering dedication to his constituents.

He has kept his promises, including releasing N10 million to support victims of the Embwa boat mishap in Kupa, Lokoja Local Government Area and contributing N23 million towards the reconstruction of the Pakuta Bridge, which connects several local governments to Niger State.

For their pivotal roles in securing faith-based balance in the Country’s National leadership and their tireless commitment to grassroots development, we are proud to announce Senators Adeola, Abiru, Opeyemi and Karimi as recipients of our Parliamentary Leadership Award 2024.

Their efforts exemplify the highest ideals of public service, and their impact continues to resonate in their constituencies and beyond.

