Honouring Umukoro’s enduring, artistic vision with ‘A Light Called Obaro’

It was an emotional and inspiring experience at a one-day exhibition entitled, ‘A Light Called Obaro,’ with the theme, ‘Insanity and Madness as a Result of Grief’.

Held recently at the Adam and Eve Homeware Store, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos, in memory of Onome Umukoro who she passed on in May, 2024, aged 25, following a brief illness, the exhibition, according to the organisers, is dedicated to completing and showcasing the artistic vision of the late Umukoro who had been planning this event before her untimely passing.

The young and enterprising Umukoro who was at the cusp of becoming a lawyer as she was studying at the Nigerian Law School before she passed on, was also an artist. The exhibition featured a collection of paintings and mixed media works by Umukoro; as well as photographs taken and curated by her, highlighting her perspective on digital art creations that she was passionate about, and showcasing her ability to merge technology with traditional art forms. It also featured a

“Memorial Section”, a dedicated space within the exhibition to share Onome’s story, writings and the impact she had on her community; and a guest book station where visitors can share their thoughts and memories of Onome through artistic expression and creativity.

The exhibition’s theme reflects Umukoro’s exploration of deep emotional and psychological landscapes through her art, and serve as a tribute to her talent, creativity, as well as reflects her personal journey.

Speaking at the exhibition, one Umukoro’s course-mates at the law school classmate, Diben Dodo, recalled speaking to her while she was still working towards the exhibition.

He noted that, although the environment was not too conducive for an artist to strive as there were not too many sources of inspiration, Onome still tried to multitask, juggling law school and art.

“Whilst the art that surrounds us are Onome’s expressions and creations, they are extensions of her, and are also her. As you are seeing the art, you are also seeing Onome. Just as art is subjective, the internal conversations we will have with Onome while viewing her art are also subjective and personal based on each person’s unique connection with her,” Dodo said.

Co-organiser and post graduate student, Aribim Bristol, expressed delight at welcoming Onome’s friends and family as they all celebrate her incredible legacy.

Bristol noted that the event served a twofold purpose: showcasing her remarkable artistry and fulfilling her long time desire to host her very own art exhibition.

She further stated that since Onome’s passing, countless people have shared stories of how she inspired and touched their lives—a testament to her enduring impact.

“Onome was a visionary, excelling as an artist, lawyer, writer, and philanthropist, with dreams of creating meaningful change for everyone around her. The UMK Foundation, which is a foundation her friends and family will launch in her name in the new year, will carry her passion for uplifting young people and helping them fulfill their creative dreams. Special thanks to everyone who made today possible—your support means the world,” Bristol said.

Speaking with journalists, Ufuoma Umuokoro, father of the late Onome, expressed his excitement at the posthumous honour.

“I think we have been able to make her proud today. She was an aspiring lawyer who also combined it as an artist. She was a painter specifically. She had always wanted to organise an art exhibition in Lagos December this year when death snatched her away from us. She died in a hospital in Abuja. She was doing very well as a student of law and had passed one of her examinations prior to her death,” he said.

He described Onome as a very humane person who also connected deeply with people and cared about the success of everyone.

“She worked to help people. The organizers of this exhibition met at the law school in Abuja to plan this event. This shows deeply how she was connected to her friends and the society at her level. The exhibition gulped a lot of resources to make it great. It implies that Onome impacted deeply on her friends,” he said.

Alongside the exhibition, a foundation named “The UMK Foundation” was launched in her honour.

