Honour Herbert Macaulay Separately, Descendants Tell Tinubu

Descendants of the late Nigerian nationalist Sir Herbert Macaulay yesterday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to isolate their patriarch for commendation and honour.

The descendants, led by one of Macaulay’s grandsons and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman Olabode George made this call at a news conference in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of others, George, accompanied by some great- grandchildren of the late nationalist ,said while the family appreciated the recent state pardon given to Macaulay, their expectation was that their progenitor would be honoured separately.

He said: “We thank Mr President (President Bola Tinubu) for the state pardon ,but not pleased with the way it was lumped with other convicted characters. Lumping him with all manners of characters is a little bit unfair.

“If he (Macaulay) is to be honoured, he should be be honoured independently. “The British hated him with passion, harassed him and imprisoned him for his fight for the cause of freedom for Nigeria.

“Don’t lump him with other characters. He should be isolated and be honoured separately. “He deserves a better commendation. He should not be lumped up with those convicted of drugs, murder, corrupt practices being pardoned.