Honour God, He’ll Cause Men To Honour You

TEXT: 1 Samuel 2:30; Proverbs 21:1; Matthew 15:8. 1 Samuel 2:30. “Wherefore the Lord God of Israel saith, I said indeed that thy house, and the house of thy father, should walk before me for ever: but now the Lord saith, Be it far from me; for them that honour me I will honour, and they that despise me shall be lightly esteemed”.

Proverbs 21:1. “The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will”. Matthew 15:8. “This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.”

Honour God, and He will cause men to honour you. Bow before God so that God can cause men to bow before you. If you don’t know how to honour God, nothing and no one will honour you. If you can’t bow before God, nothing and no one will bow before you.

God has and holds the key to the heart of men. If you want men to pay attention to you, you need to pay attention to God first.

If you want access to the heart of anyone, pay attention to God. The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; He turns it whithersoever He will.

Honour God sincerely. Don’t honour God only with your lips. Honour God with everything you have. The level of regard that you give to God is the same level that men will give to you. If you don’t have time for God, it will be reciprocated to you.

If you place God at the pivot of your life, God will place you in the heart of men. If you don’t have God in your heart, God will not put you in the heart of men.

This is a great key and secret that will launch you into greatness and success in life. Whatever you want men to do to you or do for you, do it for God first.

Honour God with your words, honour God in your life, honour God in your heart, honour God with your substance, money, and your resources.

Honour God in your body. Your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit. Honour God with your time. Create time to know God more and better.

Create more time to serve God more. When you give God everything that you have, God will give you anything you desire. Remain blessed.

Prayer points

1. Father, I shall honour you forever in Jesus Name.

2. Oh Lord, cause men to honour me in Jesus Name.

3. Father, I put you at the center of my life in Jesus Name.

4. Oh Lord, cause men to put me in their hearts for good in Jesus Name.