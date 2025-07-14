Honour Buhari’s Memory, FG Tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to honour the memory of the late former president Muhammadu Buhari, by reflecting on his values of discipline, integrity, and selfless service.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Monday, described the death of the former president as a great loss.

“President Buhari was a distinguished statesman, patriot, and a gentleman soldier who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication,” he said.

Alhaji Idris noted Buhari’s stewardship, both as military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985, and as democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, and said he “left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.”

According to the minister, Buhari’s historic victory in the 2015 general election underscored his enduring commitment to Nigeria’s democratic progress.

“Known for his integrity, discipline, and resolute anti-corruption stance, President Buhari championed policies aimed at fostering national unity, social investment, improving infrastructure, and addressing security challenges,” he stated.

He expressed the Federal Government’s deepest condolences to the family of the late former President, particularly his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and his children.

“We also commiserate with the government and people of Katsina State, where President Buhari was born, and indeed, all Nigerians,” the minister said, noting that President Bola Tinubu has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, from July 13 to July 20, 2025, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

He prayed that his soul may rest in peace, and Almighty Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.