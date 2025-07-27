Honorary Degrees: Poor Funding, Obsession With Titles Lead To Abuse By Varsities

With persistent hues and cries about inadequate funding of universities, scholars argue that the commercialisation of honourary degrees by universities for survival constitutes a deeper problem. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN dwells on the abuse of honorary degrees and its dangers

Traditionally, doctoral titles come with value and respect, owing to what is deemed the rigorous processes behind earned doctorates and scholarly dedication.

However, despite the clear distinction between honorary and academic qualifications, there are concerns over the devaluation of authentic academic feats as individuals not known to have written any thesis or gone through the intellectual rigour attached to earned academic titles parade themselves as “doctors” and “professors” in what is perceived as the bastardisation of academic titles.

From the entertainment scene to religious circles, the political turf to the business world, recipients and non-recipients of honorary degrees flaunt the aforementioned titles as personal prefixes.

Shedding light on how titular obsession drives a number of Nigerians to do the unthinkable, Dr Bola Akinterinwa, Professor of International Relations at Achievers University and former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA), in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said:“ People who go to school of tailoring use academic gowns after their training. Please find out to see the level of decadence. People go to Bible college for a nine-month to one year course and after they graduate, they are called doctors. People, who do paramedical courses, physiotherapy, for instance, what are they called? Doctors.”

Meanwhile, worried by what it called the indiscriminate award of honorary degrees to political office holders or appointees by the nation’s tertiary institutions, Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, in 2012, released guidelines, which are now known as the “Keffi Declaration” in a move to reduce the indiscriminate award of honorary degrees and restore the age-long university culture and tradition of best practices.

The Secretary-General of the Association at the time, Prof. Michael Faborode, stated that: “The onward procedure for the award of honourary degrees enjoined universities to make it a policy not to bestow honorary degrees on any person holding political office while still in service.”

“The award of degree should be given to any professional, who has made significant or ground breaking discoveries in the areas of accomplishments, invention, and innovation among others to societal development.

“This should not be tied to wealth consideration or political alignment. Rather, it should be based on leadership, service and the contribution of the recipient to social and economic development of the society.”

He added: “We have also noted that most of these awards are based on wealth, political office, and position as a means of generating revenue with little or no consideration for integrity.”

Some notable Nigerians with honorary “Dr” before their names

Despite starting a PhD course at Columbia University in New York in the states, no record shows Nigeria’s first ceremonial president completed it. Though widely known as “Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe”, he had no academic doctorate degree .

Also, educationist and founder of May Flower School,the late Tai Solarin, had the title “Dr” attached to his name. Checks by Sunday Telegraph, however, revealed that it was based on honorary recognition.

Similarly, Fuji musician, the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, in 1985, bagged a honorary doctorate degree from City University Los Angeles (CULA), but had the title “Dr” prefixed to his name.

Another Nigerian on the long list of notable Nigerians known with honorary doctorate degrees is billionaire business man, Cosmas Maduka. In 2003 and 2016, he received honorary doctorate degrees from University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Afe Babalola University respectively.

Bastardization of titles worrying – Akinterinwa

Expressing concern over the abuse of titles, Professor Akinterinwa, said:”As far as I know, when you are a medical graduate(MBBS), you are a doctor and when you have a PhD, you are a doctor. I’m not saying that can’t be changed. But the issue now is that we don’t know who is the holder of Doctor of Philosophy. We don’t know who is a holder of an MBBS degree. So, there is bastardisation of the use of titles. Generally, in Nigeria, if you don’t have a PhD degree, you cannot become a professor. As a matter of fact, when you don’t have a PhD degree, you cannot go beyond Senior Lecturer. If you know you want to go beyond being a Senior Lecturer, if you want to go to the professional cadre to become a reader, associate professor or a professor, you must have a PhD.

“In order to differentiate between PhD degree holders and those who do not have, that’s why people write PhD when they address themselves as professor. The ideal thing is that if you want to refer to me conversationally, orally, you can say Professor Akinterinwa, but if you are writing it down, you don’t say Professor Akinterinwa. Since Akinterinwa has a PhD, you can say ‘Dr Bola Akinterinwa, Professor of International Relations’. People confuse academic qualification with professional qualification. For academic qualification, the highest level you can go is a PhD degree. In some countries, PhD degrees have different levels. After PhD, you still have a higher doctorate. In France, you have the PhD and you still have the state doctorate, which can take you 10, 15 years to get. In that case, you get a Doctor of Science, which is different from having a PhD in any of the courses.”

He added: “When it is honorary, you can’t use it as a title. The only two professions that are allowed worldwide to answer the name “doctor” are medical professionals(MBBS) and PhD holders. “

Not only in academia

According to Akinterinwa, beyond academia, there are people who parade themselves as ambassadors but are really not qualified to do so.

“In terms of titles, it is not only in academia. In international relations, many people call themselves ambassadors. We have three categories of ambassadorship. In Nigeria, we have what we call ambassador-in-situ. These are people that have attained the level of ambassador. They are generally level 16, 17 directors in the foreign ministry. They have actually not been sent to any country to represent Nigeria. They can sit here in Nigeria in the foreign affairs ministry and monitor developments in any given country. Ambassador-in-situ is given to people who are qualified and have not been appointed and they are at the point of retirement. Now, we have the career ambassadors and we also have the non-career ambassadors. The non-career ambassadors are the political ambassadors. These are people who are for whatever reason appointed and after their three, four years, they go back to their private businesses, but these category of people, because they have served as political ambassadors, they try to use the title.”

He continued: “They don’t have the right to use it…It is only the career ambassadors, those who were in the foreign ministry, many of them started as first secretary, second secretary… promoted to counsellor, then to senior counsellor, then deputy ambassador and then ambassador. There is Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria(ARCAN).When the political ambassadors wanted to join them, they refused. They told them they were ambassadors for just three years. They went to form their own because they wanted to answer ambassadors.”

Honorary awards now worthless, drivers sent to pick them – JAMB Registrar

Recently, during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the University of Ilorin, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is’haq Oloyede, berated some university authorities in Nigeria for the indiscriminate award of honorary degrees, noting that they had become devalued.

“I was part of the team then, during my time as VC, who said that the University of Ilorin should not be part of the maddening crowd of awarding honourary degrees. You would see that the University of Ilorin would not just award degrees the way others do. I can’t remember any in the last 20 years, just because we want to be different.”

He added :“Let’s commend the VC with the innovation of doing it differently with merit and dignity. I don’t know of any degree that you’ll give any of these distinguished people here that would make the kind of impact that we’ve made today. It’s a creative way to come up with this without going the way of indiscriminate honourary awards. Some people even send their drivers to represent them to pick up the awards, just because it has become worthless.”

In an interview with a national newspaper(not Sunday Telegraph), Prof. Oko, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, harped on the need for the award of honorary doctorate degrees to be regulated.

A great number of the degrees, he said, are purchased: “Most of these pastors, politicians and celebrities go after these degrees because they simply want to be addressed as ‘Dr’. When you dig in further, you realise that some of these degrees are fraudulently awarded.

“Yes, we have those who are awarded to deserving individuals based on their contributions to the society but then, most of the degrees awarded are those that have been purchased with money. This needs to be regulated.”

Dangers of misuse of Doctoral title

Baring his mind, Fintech expert, Dr Kingsley Aguoru, lamented the abuse of the title “Dr.” , stating that it has become a pervasive issue, particularly among traditional rulers, politicians, and public figures. According to him, the practice does not only undermine the significance of academic achievements but also devalues the efforts of those who have dedicated years to earning legitimate doctoral degrees.

“The government must take urgent action to protect the integrity of academic titles and prevent the misuse of the “Dr.” designation.

“In Nigeria, it is not uncommon to see individuals, who have not earned a doctoral degree flaunting the title “Dr.” before their names. This misuse is especially prevalent among traditional rulers, politicians, and other public figures, who either purchase honourary doctorates or simply adopt the title without any formal academic justification. And continue to use the titles across all their sign boards, letters, posters, banners and posts.While honourary doctorates are conferred as a mark of recognition, they do not equate to the academic rigour required to earn a Ph.D. or medical degree. Unfortunately, the lack of clear regulations and enforcement mechanisms has allowed this practice to persist unchecked, leading to widespread deception and fraud,” he added.

On the negative consequences of misusing the doctoral title, Aguoru said: “The misuse of the “Dr.” title has several negative consequences.

“Firstly, it discredits those who have legitimately earned their doctoral degrees through years of rigorous study and research. Secondly, it fosters a culture of deception and dishonesty, eroding public trust in academic institutions and titles.

“Thirdly, it contributes to the growing trend of identity theft, as individuals falsely present themselves as experts in fields where they have no formal training or qualifications. This is not only unethical but potentially dangerous, particularly in fields like medicine where lives are at stake.”

What inferiority complex has to do with it

For Microbiology Professor, Dayo Fagbohun, inferiority complex drives people to use titles they have not earned.

“Awarding a doctorate degree in those days is not like now. It is people who have contributed largely to society. I have an uncle, he has been given two. FUTA gave him one. UNILAG gave him one. Do you know how many honorary degrees that Awolowo got? He called himself Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Have you ever seen any of his books or anywhere he called himself Dr Obafemi Awolowo? I think inferiority complex lead people to add titles to their names”

How poor funding compels award of honorary doctorate degrees – Ex- ASUU President Osodeke

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, the immediate past president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities,(ASUU), Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said with adequate funding of universities, many would not have any reason to award honorary doctorate degrees indiscriminately.

“This issue has actually been settled. If a university awards you a doctorate degree you can’t answer it. It is honourary. An honourary degree is not like the chieftaincy title people get. That is what the rule says all over the world but in Nigeria, we abuse everything. I think during the administration of the Late President Umaru Yar’Adua or President Olusegun Obasanjo, one of them insisted that a serving politician cannot be awarded an honourary degree in public universities. But everybody is being awarded honourary degrees all over the place. It is a shame … And VCs,very disappointing, our senate,very disappointing, allow that to stand. It is a political award. How much do they give them? If our funds are well managed and the government does the needful, we don’t need to give out honourary degrees.

“Look at the whole of West Africa, no country has given less than 15 per cent to education. Nigeria gives six per cent, five per cent. If we do the right thing, nobody will be doing this thing you are seeing all over the place, creating universities all over the place, creating polytechnics all over the place. It is now a constituency project. They are not bothered about how it is going to be funded. Last week, one politician established a polytechnic and university in his local government. It is getting terrible. “

Commenting on why universities may continue to award honourary doctorate degrees to undeserving Nigerians and why recipients will continue to misuse doctoral titles, Dr Babatope Ogunniyi of the Economics Department, University of Lagos, noted: “People who pay for degrees will always see it as their right to use it. They see it as their right. Nigerians love titles. If it is possible, they will even ask universities to give them professorship, so that they are ready to pay for it. That is the type of society we are in.

“In all honesty, the university is derailed because they have to survive and the little they get from these people help them solve some problems in their schools.”

I rejected 17 honorary degrees as governor – Fashola

Decrying the abuse of honourary degrees by universities in the country, former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said he turned down 17 offers during his eight-year tenure as Lagos State governor.

According to the former governor, he stopped the award of honorary degrees in the Lagos State University (LASU), noting that only merit should dictate who gets honorary degrees.

“We said, ‘look, we are going to be different and for two or three years, we did not award any Honorary Degree because truly, the idea of Honourary Degree is an important building block of society and once we throw those blocks away or make them unviable, then the purpose for it is lost.

“In my eight years in office, I had 17 offers and I didn’t take one. I told them to wait until when I was out of office and if they still find me worthy, they should then come back, and when I was out of office only one came back.

“The point I want to make is that we have to encourage our children to work hard. What have these honorees of the universities done to deserve the honour? What of those who have become undeserving, will you go back and tell them to return the degrees, that they don’t deserve it anymore?”

Lessons from Ghana,Malawi

In a bid to protect the integrity of its academic system, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) recently issued a directive banning individuals from publicly using honourary doctorate or professorship titles.

GTEC argued that the use of such titles was, “unethical and misleading” as they undermine the value of legitimate academic qualifications in the West African country, adding that violators would face public exposure and possible legal action.

“This notice goes especially to politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, men and women of God, and any other category of persons to desist from officially using the honorary doctorate and professorship titles in their everyday life,” it stated in a statement.

Earlier, in Malawi, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) had listed the guidelines for awarding honourary degrees by local and foreign higher education institutions, warning that honourary doctorate degrees are conferred to honour individuals for their outstanding contributions to a specific field or society, not for academic achievements.

It stated: “The recipient of an honourary doctorate degree should not address himself/herself as ‘Doctor’. However, such honours can be placed on the resume under the “achievements and awards” section. Members of the academia and the public, including the media, should not address a recipient of an honourary doctorate degree orally or in writing as ‘Doctor” .”

What to do

Speaking on why the the National Universities Commission(NUC) should step up efforts to check the excesses of universities, immediate past president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, said: “The National Universities Commission should recreate that order that no university should award an honourary degree to a serving public servant. It should be regulated. Everything rests with the NUC, which is just a regulatory body for universities. Any university that breaches it, that programme for which it was awarded should be unaccredited. That is the way to go.”