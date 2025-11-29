Hong Kong Tower Fire Toll Rises To 128, 200 Missing

Hong Kong authorities yesterday said rescue operations following a blaze that ripped through a high-rise apartment complex had concluded, with the death toll in the city’s worst fire in nearly 80 years now at 128 and 200 still missing.

The fire in the Wang Fuk Court development in the northern district of Tai Po started on Wednesday afternoon and rapidly engulfed seven of the eight 32-storey blocks in the complex.

“We do not rule out the possibility that more bodies could be discovered when police enter the building for detailed investigations,” Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang told a press conference.

Tang also said fire alarms in the complex had not been working properly. Rescue efforts had now been concluded and at least 79 people, including 12 firefighters were injured, he said.

“Our aim now is to make sure the temperature decreases in the building and once everything is deemed safe, police will collect evidence and conduct further investigation,” Tang said.

The estate housing more than 4,600 people had been wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and green mesh for renovation work, reports Reuters.

Yesterday, mourners laid flower tributes in front of the charred and smouldering buildings, while distressed residents surveyed the remains of their homes.