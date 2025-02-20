Honest Bunch Reacts To Nwokolo’s Allegation Against Nedu

Share

The Honest Bunch podcast team has denied the allegations that Nedu Wazobia manipulated Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo into saying that he is into poor girls.

New Telegraph recalls that weeks ago, during an episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, Ugo confessed that he is into poor girls.

However, amid the controversies surrounding the podcast show host, Nedu, Ugo Nwokolo came online to claim that the remark he made was suggested to him by Nedu Wazobia.

According to him, Nedu had manipulated him into saying that he was into broke girls.

READ ALSO:

Following this, the Honest Bunch podcast has denied this as they noted that the model wasn’t coerced into saying anything.

Rather, he had arrived for the podcast with his own topics and outlines.

The statement reads: “We have become aware of recent claims made by Ugo Nwokolo regarding his appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast. For the sake of clarity, we would like to set the record straight.

“Mr Ugo Nwokolo appeared on our platform for a paid appearance, during which he had the freedom to select a topic of his choice—which he did. At no point did we suggest a specific topic to him, nor was he instructed on what to say, either as a team or individually.

“Furthermore, he was never pressured to discuss any particular issue. He arrived with a notepad outlining his points.

“We are truly shocked that someone who lacks integrity and dignity—willing to spread falsehoods for fame—has been crowned by the prestigious Mr World Nigeria is concerning to think that this individual is now set to represent us on the global stage.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency and value the diversity of opinions expressed on our platform, regardless of our personal views.

“We kindly ask that the institution and the Silverbird Group 100k into the character of this man”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: