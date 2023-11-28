Honda Recalls 2023-2024 Accord, HR-V Vehicles

Honda on Tuesday recalled no fewer than 304,000 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a critical component missing in the front seat belt pretensioners.

New Telegraph gathered that the absence poses an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

According to Honda’s Safety report and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recent announcements, the pretensioners, responsible for securing seat belts upon impact, might lack the rivet necessary to fasten the quick connector and wire plate.

Consequently, passengers may not experience proper restraint in the event of a collision, as stated by regulators.

The NHTSA attributed this issue to an assembly error. Over 300,000 Accords and HR Vs are potentially impacted by this recall.

As of November 16, Honda had documented seven warranty claims related to the issue with the faulty pretensioners. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities associated with this problem.

Honda estimates less than 1% of vehicles possibly affected will need a replacement. However, consumers affected by this recall can bring their vehicles to a dealership where the vehicle will receive a comprehensive inspection on all vehicles and, if necessary, have the seat belt pre-tensioner assembly replaced at zero cost to the owner.

According to inside sources, Notification letters will be sent via mail to registered owners of the affected vehicles starting Jan. 8, 2024. Replacement parts should be available to dealers by the end of the month.