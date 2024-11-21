Honda, IVM, Roxette, Inner Galaxy, Others To Take Part In Aba Int’l Trade Fair

Share

Organizers of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair have confirmed that Honda Motors, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Roxette’s Motors, Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Erojim Automated Shoe and Garment Factory, Masters Group and NEPAL Energy will all take part in the trade fair.

They also explained that several other big, medium and small-scale manufacturing, servicing and retail establishments will be live at the Trade Fair to display their products including locally manufactured vehicles, oil and gas products, metal fabrications, food and consumables, shoes, fabrics and other fashion items and other innovative products that point to the future of the Nigerian business ecosystem.

Chief Nwaka Inem, Chairman of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair said that major players in the local and international business ecosystem have expressed their readiness to be part of the Trade Fair with many spaces since paid for in the event which will kick off on November 28 and run till December 7.

Inem said that the goal is to use the symposium to talk to the indigenous entrepreneurs about thinking ahead, looking beyond the present and creating systems that power business success across generations.

He said that the organizers are bringing experts who will guide the local entrepreneurs on how to leverage technology and a host of emerging opportunities in the global enterprise ecosystem to build businesses that would outlive the original founders as it is seen in other parts of the world.

“The symposium would have His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the State, Dr Alex C. Otti, OFR, and his deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, senior cabinet members and important dignitaries from all walks of life were in attendance.

“The Governor and his guests would use the opportunity provided by the symposium to visit various stands and interact with participants from different parts of the world who would be attending the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair.”

Inem said that they are expecting to register many more businesses from the 36 states of the federation and around the world in the next few days.

“As you can see, site operations have been going on for days and by this weekend, the building of display outlets will commence. My message to every business establishment operating in the country is that this is an opportunity none of them can afford to miss.

“This is also the best time to begin to make inroads into the next big economic frontier in West Africa. No serious-minded business person can afford to be left out.”

The Chairman stressed that adequate measures have been put in place to check security breaches and any form of disruption which may affect the smooth running of events at the Trade Fair.

“As I speak to you, security men and women are working very hard behind the scenes to ensure that there are no gaps in the security architecture.

“Our message remains clear and direct: the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair will be very successful without any ugly security incidents as we have taken adequate measures to acquire all necessary technology tools to help our security personnel keep the participants and their property safe in Aba all through the period of the event, and beyond.”

Inem announced that they are concluding arrangements with the logistics partners to ensure free movement of shoppers and other categories of visitors from different parts of Aba to the Aba Mega Mall, the venue of the event for the duration of the Trade Fair.

“As we announced last week when the Deputy Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu addressed the gentlemen of the Press, there will be buses to convey interested persons from designated locations in Aba every morning and return them to the same location at the end of the business day.

“This is to give everyone within the city an opportunity to be part of what is happening and to also support those who may like to begin their Christmas shopping at the Trade Fair.”

He assured the Committee will continue to work round the clock to ensure that everyone who will be part of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair will have an exquisite experience.

Inem added that the Committee is working with the body of hotel owners and proprietors in Aba to offer special discounts to anyone coming into Aba for the Trade Fair, stressing that the comprehensive list of partner hotels will be made public in the next few days.

He said that beyond the active participation of members of the local and international business community, the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair is also an opportunity for the various Local Government Areas in the State to showcase their unique agricultural products and food items to the international community.

Inem urged all participants and the media to visit the various Local Government Area stands and have a feel of what makes every community in the State thick.

He said that his expectation is that the fruits of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair shall be a game changer for the business ecosystem in Aba in particular and in the southeast region.

