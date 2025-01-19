Hon Mojisola Meranda Scores a First in Lagos Politics

Share

It is indeed a new dawn for women to take up strategic positions in every sector in Nigeria, Africa and around the world.

From 2021, many women moved up in positions as CEOs of Commerial Banks. More women became Chief Justices, Senators and now, a trailblazing Amazon, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has been sworn in as the Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly. That is a role that attests to her rise as a formidable force in Lagos politics.

What a way to start 2025? Those who believe strongly in spirituality would say that Madam Mojisola Meranda’s new position is an affirmation of prayers answered at the 2024 Crossover night.

Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda is still being celebrated on platforms as a woman who is succeeding the almighty Mudashiru Obasa.

Meranda was first elected to represent Apapa Constituency-1 in 2015. She has been re-elected twice, in 2019 and 2023, cementing her reputation as a dedicated public servant and advocate for her constituents.

Before her ascension as Speaker, Mrs Meranda served as the Deputy Speaker and Chief Whip of the 9th Assembly, where she demonstrated strong leadership and legislative acumen. Her journey into politics is deeply rooted in her heritage as a Lagos blue blood.

Born on August 16, 1980, to the family of the late Chief T. A. Lawal Akapo, the Ojora of Lagos, and Princess M. A. Lawal-Akapo, she hails from prominent royal families, including Ojora, Aromire, Onitana, Oloto, and Oniru.

Her father, a former legislator and traditional ruler, and her brother, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru land, have inspired her lifelong commitment to public service.

Meranda’s educational journey began at St. Charles Nursery and Primary School and Randle Primary School, Surulere. She continued at Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School and Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School, where she distinguished herself as a leader. Her academic achievements include a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Lagos State University in 2013 and ongoing studies at the University of Lagos.

Additionally, she holds an advanced certificate in software development, showcasing her versatility and commitment to lifelong learning.

Her career spans both the public and private sectors. She gained valuable experience as a procurement manager in the oil and gas industry with Cirrus Nigeria Limited and later as Head of Operations at Worthline International Services Limited.

Her early political career included high-profile roles in Apapa Local Government, such as Senior Special Assistant on Intervention and Inter-governmental Affairs and Supervisory Councillor for Health.

As a legislator, Mrs Meranda has emphasised the importance of refining existing laws to align with modern realities. Rather than focusing solely on new bills, she has advocated for repealing and amending outdated laws to ensuring proper enforcement and relevance. Beyond legislative work, her impact is evident in her constituency projects, which include medical outreaches, providing JAMB forms, training automobile mechanics, furnishing schools, constructing water projects, and empowering petty traders and widows.

A staunch advocate for gender equality, she has called for fair representation of women in politics.

“We all contested for the same offices,” she has remarked, challenging societal biases against women in leadership. Her political journey, characterised by determination and grassroots connection, inspires women aspiring to leadership roles.

Meranda’s leadership style reflects her resilience and dedication to service. She firmly believes that power is earned, not given, and her story exemplifies the rewards of perseverance. “Power is not served à la carte,” she often states, highlighting the hard work, networking, and strategic campaigning that have defined her political career.

As one of only four women in the 40-member Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Meranda’s role as Speaker is both a personal milestone and a symbolic victory for women in Nigerian politics.

Her vision for Lagos is one of inclusivity, progress, and empowerment, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of gender, has a voice in shaping the state’s future.

