Hon. Mohammed Donates POS Terminals, Grants To Empower Constituents

The Honourable Member representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Bello Mohammed, has extended financial support to selected constituents through the distribution of Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal machines and start-up grants of ₦100,000 each.

Speaking on the initiative, Hon. Mohammed, ably represented by his Personal Assistant, Yusha’u Zaki Magaji, reaffirmed his commitment to improving the economic well-being of his constituents through practical and impactful interventions.

He noted that supporting entrepreneurship remains one of the most effective ways to reduce unemployment, stimulate local economic growth, and encourage self-reliance among the people.

The lawmaker reiterated that the empowerment programme constitutes a larger constituency development agenda aimed at creating opportunities, alleviating poverty, and improving livelihoods across Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

Many stated that the support would enormously enhance their ability to start or expand small businesses and contribute meaningfully to their households and communities.