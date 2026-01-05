Hon. Lawandi Joins APC, Pledges Loyalty To Mutfwang

Plateau State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Bashir Lawandi, has formally resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and pitched his tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawandi was officially received into the APC at Abba Nashehu Ward, Jos North, on Monday, January 5, where he was issued his party membership registration card amid loud cheers from supporters and party faithful.

The symbolic card presentation was conducted by the Ward Chairman, Alhaji Hashimu Inuhu, alongside the APC Chairman of Jos North Local Government Council, Hon. Sani Gangari.

Describing the development as a historic turning point, Lawandi expressed profound gratitude to God, declaring the moment a fresh chapter in his political career.

He confirmed his complete exit from the PDP, noting that only days earlier, on December 29, he had attended a PDP intervention meeting.

“Today, I am no longer a member of the PDP. By the grace of God, I am now a full-fledged, card-carrying member of the APC”.

He stressed that the decision was made with deep conviction and clear political direction on his alignment with the political direction of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

The commissioner described the governor as both his leader and mentor. He is my father. Wherever my father goes, I will go. He is committed to development, and that is the vision we believe in. We also remain loyal to Mr President, the leader of the time, is now Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The commissioner disclosed that his defection signals a wider political realignment in Jos North, revealing that several influential PDP figures have also defected to the APC.

According to him, the former PDP chairman in the local government personally escorted him to collect his APC membership card, alongside other party leaders.

“This movement is not about just two people. The Deputy Chairman of Jos North, the Chairman of the Local Government, councillors, and many key PDP stakeholders in Jos North have all moved to the APC.”

Lawandi further asserted that the APC has emerged as Nigeria’s dominant political force, expressing strong optimism ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He pledged unwavering loyalty to Governor Mutfwang and assured supporters of stability and victory. “By the grace of God, 2027 will deliver”, he assured.

APC leaders at both the ward and local government levels welcomed Lawandi’s defection, describing it as a major boost that further consolidates the party’s growing strength in Jos North and across Plateau State.