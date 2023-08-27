Hon. Ashoms Bags ECWA Yoruba Ambassador Of Christ Award

The ECWA Yoruba/ English Church in Jos, Plateau State has bestowed the Ambassador of Christ Award on the State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ashoms.

The Church also prayed for Hon. Ashoms to be successful as the Ambassador of the Church in his office and the Government of Plateau State.

While presenting the Ambassador of Christ Award during the ECWA Yoruba Choir Day celebration, the Minister in charge of the Church, Pastor Emmanuel Temitope said the award presented to Ashoms is on trust to serve as an Ambassador of the Church in Government.

“We are presenting this ” Award of Honour” to you to serve as an Ambassador, the award is not for Money, but in recognition of you as the servant of God and to represent the church, and remain Christ’s Ambassador”.

“We have not given you an award because of money, but we have given you trust to represent Christ, as an Ambassador. “We have followed you right from your days at JayFM”, you’ve been a voice that has been standing in for Plateau state”.

Pastor Temitope prayed for Hon Ashoms to succeed in his office and represent the Church effectively.

Hon. Ashoms who was emotional while receiving the Award appreciated the Church for recognising him and pledged with the help and wisdom of God not to disappoint the church and the State as Commissioner of Information and Communication.