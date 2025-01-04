Hon. Adenekan Seeks Residents’ Cooperation As Ogunbore-Coker Streets Get Asphalted

Share

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, the asphalt laying on Ogunbore-Coker Streets Ward C2 is set to commence on Saturday, January 4.

This was as he urged residents to cooperate with contractors to ensure a smooth and successful process.

The lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 01 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Temitope Adedeji (JAH), OON, facilitated lots of project road rehabilitation that has been completed while few are still ongoing as we speak, therefore he has been commended for prioritizing the construction of Ogunbore-Coker Streets, which has been a long-standing need in the community.

Additionally, the Chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat, received accolades from residents for his resilient and pragmatic approach to ensuring the project’s execution.

The Councilor representing Ward C2 in Ifako-Ijaiye Legislative Arm also expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Governor H.E Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, for his unwavering support always to the people of Ifako-Ijaiye.

Residents have been advised to remove vehicles parked along the road to facilitate the smooth progression of the asphalt laying. He also appreciated the residents and the CDA for their patience and support from the beginning of the commencement of construction till this very moment.

The Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure Hon. Adekunle Olayinka KOPI was also lauded for playing a key role in the realization of this project.

The commencement of the asphalt laying on Ogunbore-Coker Streets is expected to not only enhance the aesthetics of the area but also improve accessibility and the quality of life for residents.

Meanwhile, Moshalashi Alao road rehabilitation has also been completed and is ready to be asphalted immediately after the completion of Ogunbore-Coker Road.

