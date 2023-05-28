Hon. Abdurizak Namdas: Tinubu Will Pursue National Unity, Be Fair To All Sections

What is your thought on the recent governorship election in Adamawa State and all that played out?

Well, you know I am of the APC and actually, when I lost the primaries, I was the first to support the Senator Binani because in an election as politicians we should understand that you can always win and can also lose. So in the spirit of sportsmanship I accepted to support.

In the elections I think my problem with what has happened in Yola is that more attention is focused on the declaration made by the INEC commissioner and other aspects of it is not being looked upon. And as far as I’m concerned the election has come and gone but if we are to look at what happened in the final analysis on Election Day, you cannot use the sin of the INEC commissioner and visit it on Binani.

You cannot use the sin of Binani and visit it on others. What I’m trying to say here is that we were the one that passed the Electoral Act and it is common knowledge that the INEC commissioner doesn’t have the right to declare or to make a declaration as far as governorship elections is concerned.

It is only at the national level where the chairman of INEC who is also the returning officer for the presidential election and of course in the state it is the returning officer that will make the declaration. But my problem is that aspect of the INEC commissioner making declaration if it is wrong the law will punish him as it is but the man has made a set serious claim or an allegation, he said that Binani won that election as far as he is concerned as the highest official of INEC from Adamawa State.

In Adamawa State, he has worked with electoral officers across the 21 local governments and, therefore, Binani won the election. So if you are looking at what transpired on whether his declaration was right or wrong that is a different thing altogether but what is it about the claim that he has made that Binan has actually won the election.

But was his declaration right or wrong?

Of course it was wrong.

So in talking about the claim that he made you would ask yourself in what position would he be better informed than the returning officer who collated those results from the various returning officers in the local government areas?

There is something people need to understand, although he is not supposed to make a declaration by the Electoral Act but in trying to create fairness INEC has deploy national officers to assist, please listen to the word, to assist INEC commissioner to be able to have a free and fair election.

That means if you get to Yola whether as an appointee or as a national officer from Abuja you are not supposed to work in isolation you are supposed to work in collaboration with the INEC commissioner. But to also say that the highest person in that office does not have information I think is wrong.

You understand that he must have certain information but the only thing I worry about is that if I were in his position and I sense that somebody is about to compromise the election, all I would need to do is to do a report to the national headquarters. If I am in his position but he has not done and I don’t know why.

Maybe because he is a lawyer and I think he is experienced and for us or for me as a member of APC I feel that his role has actually bundled our chances. I think we would have been in the government house by now because if you have the conviction that this election will be won by Binani and that because you are a very upright person you don’t want anybody to interfere or to compromise the situation I would have expected that he would have guide that process jealousy to the end so that somebody that you think is about to win an election do not out of mistake lose out also.

So, my point is that he has worked with all the electoral officers across the 21 local governments and if he had issues it was just about two or three days to the elections, but as far as I’m concerned having been the head of INEC he must have good information about what the activities in INEC.

What is interesting is that till date he has not brought out these details that you say he’s privy to or be in a better position to her. If he has anything contrary to what the returning officer would declare don’t you think he would go through processes to do that?

That is why it should be in the courts. I don’t expect you know we are very impatient people because people expect that whatever information he has should be on the pages of newspapers.

But your party hasn’t gone to court to contest that election?

I think the governorship election tribunal has not started sitting and I think the National Assembly election tribunal are the ones handling it. So, we are in court and we are going to go to court. In fact, if Binani did not go to court, we are not going to take it lightly with her for a senior official of INEC to say you have won an election and you can’t sit at home and say okay it’s over.

It is not over because we have to pursue but the point I’m trying to make is that when the time to go to court because this is not going to be public opinion any longer it’s going to be facts and the lawyers that have been engaged you know if there’s any judicial review whatever happens it has to go before the courts and the court will produce ruling.

But since we have that confidence that the INEC man said that she has won the election there is something he knows that you and I don’t know but that can only be determined by the court and we will follow that.

But beyond his statement you were on ground as well as members of your party and observers, what did you see that would suggest or inform your position that you won that election?

Generally, even the vote difference should tell you that she won the election. What is the difference? Thirty something thousand votes.

But there are those who say that it’s not true that the North is not ready for a female governor, yet and we had this in a public space at a time while the preparations for the supplementary elections were ongoing that the people of Adamawa State are not ready for a female governor?

You see, this is just an opinion and they are not facts. When I contested for the governorship primary I contested with Binani and one of the reasons that emboldened me and I felt that I was going to make it, first I felt that Binani is a woman. She’s from the north and Adamawa State and I don’t see her having a chance to defeat me given the fact that I have also won election several times and I was once even a deputy governorship candidate and she is a woman.

I felt that she was not my problem actually and I probably it should be another person not Binani but behold she won the primary election and truly I lost. So, I am a realist and I graciously conceived defeat because I was seated there when the election was taking place. I was seated there when the counting was even going on.

And I know that nobody went to manipulate it and the people that went and cast their vote, somebody you even talked to and you think he’s with you, you realize that he’s not with you. But that is politics because that was how we won the elections before. So, for her to defeat me, I have to accept the fact that behold I have been defeated because you have to be realistic in life.

So, if the people have accepted the fact that she has won the election and she’s a woman and have given her that mandate and I have been defeated so I have to agree. But till now some people don’t believe that they’ve been defeated but I agreed that I have been defeated so what is making you believe that she can’t win the general election? The position you think in your mind is different from reality so that’s my position. As far as I’m concerned she has done her best.

It’s interesting that you speak like this about the process of the election because I know that in the last interview you said powerful individuals in Abuja may want to influence the primaries. …So do you agree that the process of the primary was free and fair and there was no influence from Abuja?

Well what I’m saying is that in politics even when you are doing a class monitorship, if politicians are involved they would always have their way of influencing it. But what I’m saying is that people were not forced if some- body from Abuja is able to convince a group of people to go for Binani and they went for Binani, so be it.

If somebody is convinced that they should go for Nuhu Ribadu, so be it but what I’m saying is that as far as I was concerned I had my agents, I was right inside that place and elections took place and the woman won. The best I can do is to restrategise if I want to come out tomorrow what should I do but let me agree with this one because truly speaking what cause part of the reasons that we didn’t have an overwhelming vote was that the Adamawa APC is subdivided into some kind of groups.

A is against B and B is against C and unfortunately we are all APC. It is not as if we lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because if we were all speaking one voice, I can assure you we would have won that election. But again, let’s allow the court to run their thing and let’s see what happens.

Now that the election has been concluded and we have Governor Fintiri for another four years, you had concerns about how he ran the state but in moving forward in the interest of the state pending the outcome of the tribunal, what are you expecting him to do?

For now, whether we like it or not he has been pronounced as the governor- elect and by 29th of May he will be inaugurated as the governor whether I like it or not he is our governor. We will still be answering to him as the leader of the state, but the most important thing is that when you become a leader the first thing you need to do is make sure that you don’t overheat the system. You know that the way you want this election at least there are still some hiccups.

It’s like when the aircraft takes off sometimes we have turbulence but let the turbulence not get too much because it will crash land. So, knowing that we have divisions in the state both in PDP and APC but more of APC having divisions, he should concentrate and continue with the governance and carry everybody on board. He should make sure that the security and peace of a state is paramount so they don’t do anything to create more crises.

If you live in the North-East you know what happened in the last seven years where challenging issues like Boko Haram, kidnapping and what have you. I think anybody having the opportunity to govern the state should please be very careful.

You stated clearly that you were in support of Senator Bola Tinubu for President and he won the election. What are your thoughts on the outcome of the presidential election?

From day one, I’m a politician that states his mind directly. That’s why when you ask me whether I lost an election I agreed that I’ve lost an election during the primaries. And the same thing happened when you asked me that question from day one. I was ready for Tinubu from day one because I have worked with him in the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN).

In fact, I started from AC to ACD to ACN and at that time I was a deputy governorship candidate in the 2011 election. We were defeated by Murtala Nyako with about 60 000 votes and yet we pursued the matter of the Supreme Court. So, I know Tinubu and we have worked very well closely together and the election that has brought him up is one of the best elections that has ever been conducted in Nigeria.

You know when people lose an election they will tell you this is the worst election but I can tell you that this election is also one of the best because you can see the situation even the presidential candidate lost his own state. It’s unthinkable. Many governors lost their states, so many governors who were aspiring to be senators lost, eight to seven of them lost their seats. So, if there was any manipulation these guys would have been affected.

So the truth of the matter is that this election is one of the best and people must learn to accept defeat because that’s the problem with Nigerian politicians. I was shocked when somebody would tell you that look, even somebody else who doesn’t have 25 per cent in 24 States tells you that he has won the election and he’s in court today that this election has won he should be giving the mandate. I mean how do you do that? You can see how Binani is patient if you have brought the Binani scenario to the national level now.

The argument for those who said that the election could have gone either of the three ways is because of the margins. How do you see the fact that some governors couldn’t be reelected and entrance of the Labour Party?

Every election has its own issues and if you’re-contest this election today what you are going to get is going to be different from what we got in the February election. I want you to agree that APC won the election with a national appeal. When I say national appeal, we got the North, we got the South and even in the East we had some votes. You understand the point now that tells you that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a person that is being loved across the country.

If you look at the Labour Party, 99 percent of the votes, if not 95 per cent of their votes came from the East. I agreed that one or two states in the North was for Labour Party, but the majority was from the East and even look at the trend of the votes you go to one state in the East you say that well the presidential candidate of the labor party has about 300 and something votes you see APC with 10, 000 or 8,000.

I mean you will know that some of something is also amidst but we are not complaining The most important thing is that you always learn each kind of election and agree we have won the election, they have lost the election and they should re-strategize or they should go to court. No problem but I tell you, Senator Bola Tinubu has been in politics for several years; he has taught a lot of people and promoted them.

If you go to the National Assembly where I belong even without him contesting if you ask the members who amongst you want to go for Tinubu, I can tell you in that National Assembly and in our party, APC I can tell you that 70 to 80 percent of them will go willingly to him because he has made a lot of people. Not only in Lagos, he has a hand in Adamawa, he has a hand in Katsina, he has a hand in Sokoto and everywhere.

But some of these politicians they will wait and you will not see their hands until when it is election period. They have not mentored people. And this is the first time he’s contesting for presidency and you can see what happened. People just came because they came by the right time and they are people he has assisted and helped. I think he has invested in politics and I’m excited positively because Nigerians are looking for somebody who knows the way.

When he held sway in Lagos people were not looking at the character, they knew that he was able to deliver. That’s one of the best characters he has and he got the right people, he made some commissioners until today some of the commissioners he worked with are still active in national politics. So we are looking for such persons but people are trying to distract us from the reality on ground.

Nigeria is faced with a lot of challenges and I’m chairman of the House Committee on Army, I have toured Nigeria and I have been to Lagos and every place to solve challenges. So, here is an opportunity that we have somebody that has the credentials to solve the problem because he has witnessed it before in his area. So, don’t allow people to distract us from this. For now we are praying that in the next few days he is going to be sworn in and let’s see what he will bring on board and I believe that he’s going to have an impact on Nigeria.

Many Nigerians are worried about how he can govern with the controversies surrounding him and the level of division in the country and expectations of next president. I’m curious to find out from you what you expect from him and how he should go about governance in such a way that he will endear Nigerians to him?

First I want you to appreciate the fact that he is not a novice and he is not somebody that you’ve elected on the street to become the president of Nigeria. He had credentials and he has served before and we have seen his credentials so we are not bringing somebody that you have not tested.

He has not been President before, I agree, but he was a governor and a senate and don’t forget that he brought AD and nurtured ACN and provided opportunity for people to even contest elections. In my state, it was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who gave people like Atiku Abubakar the opportunity to fly the flag of AC at that time. And this was a party that he nurtured; the same thing with Nuhu Ribadu from my state. So you can imagine and these are people that are fair-minded and so you can see he knows where to go.

I must tell you the first thing, he knows that there are divisions in religious and zonal lines, but now that he has won the election, I think he is going to focus on how to bring Nigeria together. People must not be thinking from the perspective of their religion or where you come from even from his appointments.

I can tell you that the appointment he is going to release, I have not discussed with him and I have not had an opportunity to see him, but the belief that I have in him from when you discuss with him you know that he is a true Nigerian. He has even said he wouldn’t mind bringing a PDP person onboard, so you can see he knows what to do. But that will be based on competence.

If you are that competent he will bring you onboard and don’t forget people should understand that it’s a four-year period. You know people expect that if you are sworn in on 29th of May all the magic should happen and on the 30th something should change. No, he’s going to rule and begin to analyze and begin to see where he can adjust and where he can improve.

You will not be in the 10th House of Representatives and that’s the sacrifice he made trying to run for governor of Adamawa State. Do you have any regrets?

No, in fact if there was anything, I was prepared not to come back to the 10th National Assembly. The reason is that they say ‘quit the stage when the ovation is loudest.’ In my state with all humility I am if not the best, I’m one of the best lawmakers produced in that state.

I have received several hours in this respect and especially in my constituency, I would say without fear that I’m one of the best too but you know sometimes you have to step aside to allow other people to come partake. It is from there they’ll begin to know that X and Y did their best so I think I have no regrets at all.