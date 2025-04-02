Homecoming: Security Agencies To Determine Natasha Arrest – Kogi Govt

Share

Kogi State Government on Wednesday said security agencies will determine whether suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan would be arrested or not for violating Governor Usman Ododo’s instruction banning processions in the North Central state.

The State government made this remark in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja, Kogi State.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday, April 1 received a rousing homecoming from her supporters and residents of the Ihima community of Kogi despite the state government’s ban on rallies and processions.

However, speaking in an interview on Channels Television politics Today program, Fanwo stated that only security agency will know if Natasha will be arrested or not but he is sure the suspeded senator will be questioned for her action.

“There was a directive from the state governor and the security agencies were told to execute the directive.

“If someone has violated it, the security agencies do not need the governor again to give them another directive; they know what to do.

“Only the security agencies will be able to answer that (whether to arrest the senator or not); they know how they go about their operations. I am not a police offier but I am very sure that she should be asked a lot of questions about her incitements.”

It would be recalled that Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state over security reports.

According to a statement issued on Monday, March 31 the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said the move was to prevent any form of security breach that might destabilize the state.

