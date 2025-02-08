Share

Ile-Ife, a city in Osun State witnessed a historic celebration on Friday as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, welcomed his queen, Yeye Omi Oodua, Olori Ashley Ogunwusi, and their newborn son, Prince Ademakinwa Adefimihan Foladade, in a grand homecoming ceremony.

The royal event attracted a distinguished gathering of traditional rulers, dignitaries, and well-wishers, who came to honour the return of the Queen and the Prince to the ancient throne of Ife.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Prince Ademakinwa was born on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Princess Royal Hospital in London, United Kingdom (UK).

The Ooni had earlier shared the joyous news on his official Instagram page, expressing gratitude for the birth of his son.

Olori Ashley, who tied the knot with the Ooni as his fourth wife on October 15, 2022, received a warm welcome, marking a significant moment in the royal household.

The homecoming of the prince further strengthens the lineage of the House of Oduduwa, depicting the deep cultural and historical significance of the Yoruba monarchy.

