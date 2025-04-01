Homecoming: Natasha Confirms Visit To Constituency

Share

On Tuesday, the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, said she would not back out on her plan to return to her constituency for the Sallah break.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan media team, who made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, urged her supporters to disregard speculations making the rounds that she has canceled her scheduled visit.

Akpoti stressed that she has a statutory function in her capacity as the lawmaker representing her constituents. The senator encouraged her supporters to troop out en masse to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with her.

The statement read, “We are pleased to confirm that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sallah visit to Kogi Central Senatorial District will proceed as planned.

“Despite rumours circulating online, there has been no official announcement from our office regarding the cancellation of this visit.

“As the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains committed to engaging with her community and fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation.

“Her dedication to the people of Kogi Central is unwavering, and she looks forward to celebrating Eid-el-Fitr with her constituents.

“We would like to assure the public that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a successful and joyous event. We invite all members of the community to join us in marking this special occasion,” the statement added.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s homecoming notification comes a few hours after the Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state over security reports.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said the move was to prevent any form of security breach that might destabilize the state.

The government also stopped fishing and other activities, lamenting that they resulted in the loss of two lives in Kasemiya, Katubo and Umozu Ette, all in Kogi Local Government Area in Kogi West.

