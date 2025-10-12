Home remedies to whiten teeth

No one wants a yellow smile, and this is why teeth whitening is becoming very lucrative in Nigeria for Dentists. Many, who cannot afford to get their teeth whitened monthly, keep looking for cheaper ways of achieving the same or closer result. Tips below can help make your teeth whiter.

Charcoal Paste

Charcoal is one of the oldest teeth whitening remedies in the Eastern part of Nigeria. I once heard my grandmother telling someone that the days when people depended on charcoal to brush has gone and that since then, her teeth has changed into colours she cannot recognize.

But now, Activated charcoal is one of the newest buzz terms because of its detoxifying benefits. Turns out, it’s also a great dental whitening solution. A dentist at New Jersey’s Creative Dental Care, Joseph Banker of Westfield, stated that the granules are very porous, binding bacteria before it stains the teeth.

In his words:“Mix charcoal with a small amount of water, and gently apply it to all the surfaces of the teeth.” “Leave the activated charcoal in place for two minutes, and then rinse with water until all of the charcoal is gone.”

Baking Soda and Lemon

“Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are among the oldest at-home teeth whitening remedies amongst foreigners. Now baking powder can also be mixed with lemon for good result also. The chemical reaction of baking soda with the citrus of lemon juice has a smile-brightening effect.

Either one of these ingredients works well, but together they are super-effective. Only brush with this solution up to once per week as it can wear away the tooth enamel if used too frequently. If irritation occurs, the baking soda may be too abrasive for your gums, so discontinue use. If you are worried about damaging tooth enamel, try some of the other solutions. Baking soda mixture steps is simple. In a small bowl, mix a little bit of baking soda with the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon.

The mixture should bubble slightly. Use a cotton wool to wipe saliva and excess plaque from your teeth before brushing on the mixture. Leave the mixture on your teeth for a minute before gently brushing it off with a toothbrush. Don’t leave the mixture on your teeth for any longer than a minute; the acid erodes tooth enamel. Brush twice daily and brush regularly.

